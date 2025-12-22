Kansas State Star Linebacker Austin Romaine Reportedly Going Into Transfer Portal

New Kansas State football coach Collin Klein’s program took a hit Monday with the report that two-time All-Big 12 linebacker Austin Romaine is going to the transfer portal.

Romaine’s news was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, citing sources. College football’s transfer portal opens Jan. 2.

Romaine, who is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, will have one year of eligibility remaining. He is from Hillsboro, Missouri. He was named to the All-Big 12 second team in each of the past two seasons.

Kansas State finished 6-6 this season and was bowl eligible but declined an invitation because of the uncertain coaching situation. Coach Chris Klieman retired after the season.

Romaine’s career in Manhattan

Romaine played three seasons at Kansas State. He was exceptional the last two years. In 2024, Romaine had 96 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defended. Romaine also had 7.5 tackles for loss.

Romaine missed three games in 2025 with a left-hand injury. He still had a team-high 66 tackles including seven for loss, a half sack, one interception, and two passes defended.

In his final K-State game, against Texas Tech, he played with a protective club on his hand, according to the Wichita Eagle. He also played with the protective club the previous week in the Wildcats’ rivalry victory over Kansas.

“He is kind of like the brain of our operation,” Kansas State defensive lineman Damian Ilalio said about Romaine at a media availability in early November after the linebacker was injured.

“He sees a lot of information and he relays that to everybody. We’re going to have to up our communication especially going against these next few opponents. We have to make sure that we’re communicating like we have been all season, if not better.

“That’s probably one of the biggest things. Obviously he’s just a playmaker. He’ll go in there and make a play that not many can because of his athleticism and his feel for the game.

“We’re obviously going to miss that a little bit and we’ll definitely have to play better on the other sides of the ball, in other areas of the ball, to kind of make up for that.”

After he was hired, Klein said he wanted to make Romaine an integral part of the Wildcats’ defense.

