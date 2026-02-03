Kansas State Cornerback Room: Transfer Additions and Departures.

Coming off an underwhelming 6-6 season in 2025, Kansas State underwent heavy roster turnover, losing 32 players to the transfer portal. Among those departures were three cornerbacks, including Jayden Rowe, Kanijal Thomas, and Amarion Fortenberry, leaving the Wildcats in need of depth at the position.

Kansas State's new head coach, Collin Klein, addressed the Wildcats' roster turnover through the transfer portal, earning the commitment of 26 transfers, including two cornerbacks. These commitments followed the hiring of new defensive back coach Jeremiah Johnson, who previously served as Coastal Carolina's defensive coordinator in 2025.

Incoming Wildcat Transfer: Kaleb Patterson

Oct 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) catches a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kaleb Patterson (1) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound, former Juco three-star from Pearl River Community College signed with Illinois as a part of the 2023 recruiting class. In Patterson's first season with Illinois, he played in 4 games without recording any stats and elected to redshirt for the 2023 season.

In 2024, Patterson started in 12 games for the Fighting Illini, where he totaled 32 tackles, 3 pass deflections, and a forced fumble. Patterson was one of the best tacklers in the nation in his redshirt sophomore season, having the 5th-highest tackling grade among corners per Pro Football Focus.

Patterson returned to Illinois for his redshirt junior season in 2025, where he suffered a lower-body injury in week four, seeing action in only nine games and starting in three. Through those nine games, Patterson accounted for 15 tackles, one pass deflection, and two fumble recoveries.

Kaleb Patterson entered the transfer portal on January 1st, 2026, receiving interest from a multitude of programs, but ultimately committed to Kansas State on January 5th, directly following a visit to Manhattan. Patterson should be an early impact player for the Wildcats, bringing sound coverage skills and elite tackling to the Kansas State secondary in his final year of eligibility.

Incoming Wildcat Transfer: Ja'Son Prevard

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard (10) defends during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound cornerback from New Jersey started his college career at Morgan State in 2023, where he played in eight games as a freshman and totaled 22 tackles, eight pass deflections, and one interception. Prevard led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in pass deflections as a freshman and was selected to the 2023 FCS Freshman All-American team.

In 2024, Prevard was named to the Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List and saw an increase in playing time. Prevard played in 12 games during his sophomore season, accounting for 19 tackles, six pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Prevard entered his name into the transfer portal on December 9th, 2024, following his sophomore season, and committed to Virginia on December 15th, 2024.

In Prevard's lone season at Virginia, he exceeded expectations, setting career highs in tackles and interceptions as a part of one of the best defenses in the ACC. Prevard totaled 24 tackles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions for the Cavaliers, earning Honorable-Mention All-ACC honors for his 2025 season.

Ja'Son Prevard entered the transfer portal on December 9th, 2025, and committed to Kansas State on January 9th, 2026, following a visit to Manhattan earlier that week. Prevard should make an immediate impact for the Wildcats, bringing great length and impressive ball skills to the Kansas State secondary in his final year of eligibility.

Departing Wildcat Transfers

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Kanijal Thomas (29) reacts after making a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Kansas State lost three cornerbacks to the transfer portal following the 2025 season, including Kanijal Thomas, Amarion Fortenberry, and Jayden Rowe. All three former Wildcat cornerbacks have found new homes for the 2026 season.

Kanijal Thomas entered the transfer portal on December 22nd, 2025, following his redshirt sophomore season with Kansas State. Thomas appeared in a career-high 12 games during the 2025 season, recording five tackles, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble. Thomas committed to Oklahoma State on January 4th, 2026, and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Amarion Fortenberry entered the transfer portal on December 4th, 2025, following his first year in Manhattan after transferring in from South Alabama. Fortenberry saw action in 12 games at Kansas State, logging 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections. Fortenberry committed to the University of South Florida on January 11th, 2026, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Jayden Rowe entered the transfer portal on January 7th, 2026, following his first season with Kansas State after transferring in from Oklahoma for the 2025 season. Rowe only saw action on 12 snaps for the Wildcats, recording 3 tackles on the season. Rowe followed former Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman to Baylor, where he will have one season of eligibility remaining.

