Kansas State Football Lands First Commit of the 2027 Recruiting Class

Kansas State and new head coach Collin Klein have seemed to turn their focus towards the 2027 recruiting class, landing their first commit of the class with the commitment of two-way player Nazir Pitchford.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete from Palmetto, Florida, plays both wide receiver and cornerback, where he earned offers from schools such as Kansas, UCF, and Kansas State, among others. In Pitchford's junior season at Palmetto, he played in 7 games where he hauled in 22 catches for 344 yards and seven touchdowns on offense, while also accounting for six tackles and one pass deflection on defense. Pitchford also made an impact on the special teams unit, recording a blocked punt as well. Pitchford is currently unranked on both major recruiting sites, being listed as an athlete on On3/Rivals and as a cornerback on 247Sports as of February 7th, 2026.

Nazir Pitchford committed to Kansas State as a cornerback on February 6th, 2026, via his X account.

Pitchford caught up with Kansas State on SI via X following his commitment to the Wildcats on Friday. During this interview, Pitchford highlighted what made Kansas State stand out to him, which coach had the biggest impact on his decision, which players he would like to see follow him to Manhattan, and his message to Kansas State fans.

When asked about what made Kansas State stand out from other schools interested, Pitchford responded, "The way they pour into me", giving fans faith in coach Klein and his new staff's recruiting ability as they shift their focus away from their impressive transfer portal and towards the 2027 recruiting class.

Pitchford was asked about which coach had the biggest impact on his decision to commit to the Wildcats, where he emphatically exclaimed, "Coach Woodson!" Coach Woodson is new to Kansas State this season, where he has taken on the role of co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, already making a major recruiting impact.

When asked if there were any players he would like to see follow him to Kansas State, Pitchford named Ace Luther and Jok Harris. Both players are part of the 2027 class and currently play for Palmetto High School alongside Pitchford, but do not currently hold an offer from Kansas State as of February 7th, 2026.

Following the conclusion of the interview, Pitchford was asked to leave a message for Kansas State fans, where he stated, "Ya'll getting a dog and always #EMAW."

