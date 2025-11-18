Kansas State Women's Basketball Hosts Troy in Final Test of Four-Game Homestand
The Kansas State Wildcats women’s basketball team returns to Bramlage Coliseum one last time before hitting the road. They are about to close their four-game homestand with a marquee matchup against. The game will be against Troy on Tuesday, November 18, at 6:30 p.m.
The Wildcats enter at 3-2, while the Trojans come in at a perfect 3-0. Not only is this the first-ever meeting between the two programmes. However, it is also the first time head coach Jeff Mittie has faced Troy in his long career. K-State does, however, carry a strong 7-1 record against teams from the state of Alabama, adding intrigue to this non-conference clash.
Teddy Bear Toss and Operation Santa Bring Kansas State's Holiday Spirit
This game holds significance both on and off the court. Thanks to two fan-favourite promotions. K-State will host its annual Teddy Bear Toss. They are inviting fans to bring a new stuffed animal and toss it onto the hardwood after the National Anthem.
The bears will be collected and donated, bringing joy to children ahead of the holiday season. The Wildcats will also continue their partnership with Fort Riley for Operation Santa. The team is preparing to encourage fans to bring unwrapped toys or gift cards to support service members and their families.
The event has become a holiday staple in Manhattan and is expected to draw a lively crowd. For those watching from home, ESPN+ will carry the broadcast with Brian Smoller, Shaelyn Floyd, and Sophie Smith on the call. Meanwhile, Matt Walters and Kindred Orpin will lead the K-State Sports Network radio coverage.
Freshmen Shine in Narrow Loss to Texas A&M
The Wildcats head into Tuesday’s matchup coming off a tough 77-72 loss to Texas A&M on November 16. K-State fought back from a 13-point halftime deficit, tying the game twice in the closing minutes before the Aggies held on late.
Although the comeback fell short, the Wildcats saw standout performances from their young core. Freshmen Brandie Harrod, Gina Garcia, and Jordan Speiser each scored 12 points. They became the first trio of K-State freshmen to reach that mark in the same game since 2022. Senior guard Tess Heal led the way with 15 points. She also etched her name into programme history by surpassing 1,500 career points.
Speiser delivered her own memorable moment with a career-best four three-pointers, the most by a K-State freshman since March 2022. Harrod continued her dominance on the boards, tallying 20 offensive rebounds this season.
Team Trends and November Momentum
K-State’s offence showed strong flashes against Texas A&M. Especially from long range, hitting a season-best 47.6% from three with a 10-of-21 performance. That accuracy aligns perfectly with Jeff Mittie’s emphasis on perimeter scoring.
During his tenure, the Wildcats have shot 47.0% or better from deep at least 16 times when attempting 20 or more threes. This season, 27.0% of all K-State points have come from behind the arc, and the team already has two games with double-digit made triples.
The Wildcats’ magic number under Mittie has consistently been 70 points. When K-State reaches that threshold, the team is a remarkable 133-23. With the Wildcats averaging 75.6 points per game this season and surpassing 70 points in four games, the offensive confidence remains strong.
Historically, November has also been kind to K-State. The programme holds a 169-57 all-time record in the month. Meanwhile, Mittie boasts a 55-14 November mark with 14 straight seasons finishing. 500 or better.
