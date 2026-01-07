ESPN Parts Ways With Two Longtime Analysts for Australian Open
Ahead of this month’s Australian Open, ESPN announced some major changes to the network’s typical broadcasting crew for the first grand slam tournament of the year.
Tennis legends and longtime ESPN analysts Pam Shriver and Brad Gilbert both no longer work for ESPN, a spokesperson told Front Office Sports on Wednesday. Shriver joined the network in 1990, while Gilbert has worked with ESPN since 2004. The spokesperson didn’t reveal the reasoning behind parting ways with Shriver and Gilbert, and it’s unknown what the future holds for both of them.
Shriver and Gilbert both released statements on social media.
“Thanks for the 35+ amazing years,” Shriver tweeted. “I recall AO 1990, after an early round loss, working for ESPN for the first time. I was prepared for more, but was told it was time to streamline.”
“Had a great 23 year run,” Gilbert tweeted with a thumbs up and running man emoji.
Chris McKendry normally serves as host at major events, but Katie George and NBA Today host Malika Andrews will split this role in Melbourne this month. McKendry will instead work as a play-by-play announcer as she requested to make the move. The future of Darren Cahill, who still coaches in tennis, in the air. The spokesperson said his role with ESPN is “TBD.” So, there’s a chance Cahill will also part ways with ESPN.
TNT Sports took over the broadcasting rights for the French Open, which is the next major tennis tournament. Maybe Shriver and Gilbert will find a new broadcasting home there.