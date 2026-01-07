Social Media Post on Kansas State's Transfer Portal Moves
In this story:
It has not been a perfect offseason for Kansas State since the transfer portal window officially opened, but it has gone better than some had expected.
Here are the players who have announced that they have committed to transferring to Kansas State.
These are the players who have announced that they have transferred to another school to play for in 2026.
Players who are still undecided but have chosen to enter the transfer portal.
Here are key players that have officially announced that they are returning to play for the Wildcats for the 2026 season.
Here now is a summary of the transfer portal activity this offseason for Kansas State.
There are key players who have committed to other schools for the 2026 season. The coaching change naturally led to a wave of entries into the portal. Several multi-year contributors have moved on to other Power Five programs.
- Tobi Osunsanmi (Edge Rusher): Committed to Indiana. He was one of K-State's top defenders in 2025, recording 4 sacks and 6 TFLs.
- Austin Romaine (LB): Signed with in-conference rival Texas Tech. This is a significant loss for K-State's linebacking corps.
- Qua Moss (S): Committed to Tennessee, and he allowed zero touchdowns last season.
- Chiddi Obiazor (Edge Rusher): Committed to Indiana, following his former teammate Osunsanmi.
- Jayce Brown (WR): A key target for Avery Johnson has committed to LSU.
Here are players who have committed and/or signed with the Wildcats.
*Izaiah Williams, WR, from Texas A&M, is a former 4-star recruit with elite speed.
*Keiton Jones, OL, from Missouri, who is 6'4", 333 lbs, and a Kansas native returning home to bolster the offensive line.
*Keshawn Davila, CB, from Arkansas, is a former top-tier JUCO corner who followed assistant Marcus Woodson to Manhattan.
*Austin Ramsey, DT, from Kentucky, is a 6'4", 303 lbs interior defender with SEC experience and has 2 years of eligibility.
*Mekhi Mason, LB, from Louisiana Tech, is a productive veteran linebacker with over 200 career tackles.
*Kaleb Patterson, a CB from Illinois with good size (6'1") at corner, brings significant Big Ten starting experience.
*Koy Beasley, S, from Miami (OH), is a high-upside safety with multiple years of remaining eligibility.
*Rodney Fields Jr., RB, from Oklahoma State, is a shifty back who adds depth following the departure of Dylan Edwards.
*Jacobi Oliphant, LB, from Oklahoma State, is a tall, rangy (6'4") athlete who can contribute in multiple ways.
*De'Arieun Hicks, DL, from Gardner-Webb, is an emerging pass-rusher (6'4", 285 lbs) who chose K-State over several Power Five offers.
Collin Klein's priority has been stabilizing the quarterback room with Avery Johnson and giving him the help and support he needs to fuel the Wildcat offense next season while using the portal to replace defensive production. Klien also addressed adding key staff members, for example, the addition of coach Marcus Woodson from Arkansas has already paid dividends in the portal, specifically with the recruitment of Keshawn Davila.
Overall, Kansas State is doing better than other schools in a similar position to them. They are ranked higher than Florida State, Auburn, and Iowa State, for example, in the On3 team transfer portal ranking. They are ranked higher according to the 247Sports team transfer portal rankings in comparison to their On3 ranking.
Time will tell when the transfer portal officially closes in over a week, but it appears Kansas State is in decent shape to start the 2026 season.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI and follow us on Twitter.
Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Kansas State On SI.