Social Media Post on Kansas State's Transfer Portal Moves

It has not been a perfect offseason for Kansas State since the transfer portal window officially opened, but it has gone better than some had expected.

Here are the players who have announced that they have committed to transferring to Kansas State.

Kansas State has signed Oklahoma State RB transfer Rodney Fields, @mzenitz and I have learned for @CBSSports.



He ran for 614 yards on 5 yards per carry this year. https://t.co/WnPVjMkJPf pic.twitter.com/TJ0bibfhJZ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 5, 2026

BREAKING: Kansas State has landed Louisiana Tech LB transfer Mehki Mason.



A C-USA Second Team selection, Mason recorded 68 tackles, 14.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks last season. pic.twitter.com/VWVIvEQzwj — Kansas Sports Central (@KSSCentral) January 6, 2026

Kansas State has signed Missouri offensive line transfer Keiton Jones and Texas A&M wide receiver transfer Izaiah Williams, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Jones was a Class of 2025 four-star recruit. Williams is also a former four-star recruit. Had seven catches this season. pic.twitter.com/goHSL9U6M3 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

BREAKING: Arkansas transfer DB Keshawn Davila has committed to Kansas State, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. https://t.co/twx2zKBxOG pic.twitter.com/ynt7Wivhs0 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

CB Kaleb Patterson is transferring to Kansas State🏡



Patterson was the starting corner for the Illini, totaling 14 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a PD. pic.twitter.com/xP6cA5ttpa — 785 Sports (@785SportsKSU) January 5, 2026

DL DE’Aieun Hicks has committed to Kansas State🏡



Was a standout at Gardner-Webb. 3 years of eligibility left pic.twitter.com/cVcISJcrGK — 785 Sports (@785SportsKSU) January 6, 2026

BREAKING: Kansas State has landed Missouri OL transfer Keiton Jones.



Jones was the No. 26-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 6-ranked player in Kansas. The Coffeyville, KS product heads to Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/layBXN1UbI — Kansas Sports Central (@KSSCentral) January 5, 2026

BREAKING: @GoPowercat and @247Sports confirms that Kansas State has signed Kentucky DT Austin Ramsey.



Ramsey has two seasons of eligibility remaining and tallied 5 tackles with 1 sack this season. pic.twitter.com/tv4SeZzPIE — Cole Carmody (@ColeCarmody52) January 6, 2026

RS Freshman CB, Koy Beasley, has committed to Kansas State🏡



Beasley posted 40 tackles, an interception, and 6 pass deflections last season pic.twitter.com/vyOnpfDiEB — 785 Sports (@785SportsKSU) January 5, 2026

Kansas State has signed Miami (Ohio) safety transfer Koy Beasley, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Beasley, who is repped by @nick__wisinski, posted 40 total tackles, an interception and six pass breakups as a redshirt freshman this season. pic.twitter.com/0eq8Alab4K — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

These are the players who have announced that they have transferred to another school to play for in 2026.

Former Kansas State WR Jayce Brown has committed to #LSU, Posted 41 catches 712 yards alongside 7 carries 116 yards & 6 total TDs (1 rushing) this past season. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/XT2cyMsSW1 — nate (@editsbynate) January 6, 2026

BREAKING: Kansas State transfer EDGE Chiddi Obiazor has Committed to Indiana, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’6 275 EDGE totaled 47 tackles, 6 sacks, and 4 PD in his time with the Wildcats



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/yqJVNchZt6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Former Kansas State Safety Qua Moss has committed to Tennessee🔒



ZERO TD’s Allowed in 2025 (286 Coverage Snaps) pic.twitter.com/cJCyrrSbzv — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 4, 2026

Kansas State EDGE Tobi Osunsanmi is headed to Bloomington, Indiana, per @TransferPortal.



Indiana has arrived.🔴 pic.twitter.com/NggeYf4jlP — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) January 4, 2026

Austin Romaine is officially a Red Raider.#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/sBCtpdcKb3 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 6, 2026

Players who are still undecided but have chosen to enter the transfer portal.

Kansas State released LB Maguire Richman after just one year with a new coaching staff coming in 🤯



Richman will enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining, he announced on social media. pic.twitter.com/urh0HFSwov — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 7, 2026

Kansas State WR Garrett Harstad (@GarrettHarstad) is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @chris_hummer.



The 6-foot-5, 220-pound sophomore has three years of eligibility remaining. Harstad had a blocked punt against Arizona this season. pic.twitter.com/LFBXQvqt0w — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 6, 2026

BREAKING: Kansas State RB Devon Rice has entered the transfer portal.



Rice recorded 26 carries for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season for the Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/38oEfusNwi — Kansas Sports Central (@KSSCentral) January 7, 2026

Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards (@dylan_edwards02) will enter the transfer portal later this week and has been medically cleared to resume football activities, he tells @On3sports.



Edwards posted 2,107 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs in 28 career games. Has 2 years of eligibility.… https://t.co/uco33XQMiK pic.twitter.com/fjb5Jo3BO3 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 30, 2025

Here are key players that have officially announced that they are returning to play for the Wildcats for the 2026 season.

QB Avery Johnson is returning to Kansas State next season, he announced on social media.



The Wildcats QB totaled 2,862 yards and 26 TDs this season. pic.twitter.com/LrX6pafQ9j — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 2, 2026

Zashon Rich is also coming back to Kansas State next season pic.twitter.com/p9PMPPOFaG — Drew Galloway (@galloway__drew) January 2, 2026

Joe Jackson is set to return to Kansas State in 2026 https://t.co/RHjTpkp2gi — Heartland College Sports (@Heartland_CS) December 15, 2025

Here now is a summary of the transfer portal activity this offseason for Kansas State.

There are key players who have committed to other schools for the 2026 season. The coaching change naturally led to a wave of entries into the portal. Several multi-year contributors have moved on to other Power Five programs.

Tobi Osunsanmi (Edge Rusher): Committed to Indiana. He was one of K-State's top defenders in 2025, recording 4 sacks and 6 TFLs.

(Edge Rusher): Committed to Indiana. He was one of K-State's top defenders in 2025, recording 4 sacks and 6 TFLs. Austin Romaine (LB): Signed with in-conference rival Texas Tech. This is a significant loss for K-State's linebacking corps.

(LB): Signed with in-conference rival Texas Tech. This is a significant loss for K-State's linebacking corps. Qua Moss (S): Committed to Tennessee, and he allowed zero touchdowns last season.

(S): Committed to Tennessee, and he allowed zero touchdowns last season. Chiddi Obiazor (Edge Rusher): Committed to Indiana, following his former teammate Osunsanmi.

(Edge Rusher): Committed to Indiana, following his former teammate Osunsanmi. Jayce Brown (WR): A key target for Avery Johnson has committed to LSU.

Here are players who have committed and/or signed with the Wildcats.

*Izaiah Williams, WR, from Texas A&M, is a former 4-star recruit with elite speed.

*Keiton Jones, OL, from Missouri, who is 6'4", 333 lbs, and a Kansas native returning home to bolster the offensive line.

*Keshawn Davila, CB, from Arkansas, is a former top-tier JUCO corner who followed assistant Marcus Woodson to Manhattan.

*Austin Ramsey, DT, from Kentucky, is a 6'4", 303 lbs interior defender with SEC experience and has 2 years of eligibility.

*Mekhi Mason, LB, from Louisiana Tech, is a productive veteran linebacker with over 200 career tackles.

*Kaleb Patterson, a CB from Illinois with good size (6'1") at corner, brings significant Big Ten starting experience.

*Koy Beasley, S, from Miami (OH), is a high-upside safety with multiple years of remaining eligibility.

*Rodney Fields Jr., RB, from Oklahoma State, is a shifty back who adds depth following the departure of Dylan Edwards.

*Jacobi Oliphant, LB, from Oklahoma State, is a tall, rangy (6'4") athlete who can contribute in multiple ways.

*De'Arieun Hicks, DL, from Gardner-Webb, is an emerging pass-rusher (6'4", 285 lbs) who chose K-State over several Power Five offers.

Collin Klein's priority has been stabilizing the quarterback room with Avery Johnson and giving him the help and support he needs to fuel the Wildcat offense next season while using the portal to replace defensive production. Klien also addressed adding key staff members, for example, the addition of coach Marcus Woodson from Arkansas has already paid dividends in the portal, specifically with the recruitment of Keshawn Davila.

Overall, Kansas State is doing better than other schools in a similar position to them. They are ranked higher than Florida State, Auburn, and Iowa State, for example, in the On3 team transfer portal ranking. They are ranked higher according to the 247Sports team transfer portal rankings in comparison to their On3 ranking.

Time will tell when the transfer portal officially closes in over a week, but it appears Kansas State is in decent shape to start the 2026 season.

More from Kansas State On SI