Springtown (TX) LB Rome Ewell Picks Up Offer From Kansas State

Receiving a Division I scholarship offer is always a significant accomplishment for any athlete. But to receive more than one from a Power Four conference is something to be really excited about. That was the case for Springtown (TX) linebacker Rome Ewell, who had a great day on the recruiting front on Thursday, because he didn’t just receive one offer from a Big 12 Conference program; he received a total of three, which were from Iowa State, Houston, and Kansas State.

Receiving his offer from K-State

“Receiving those offers was a blessing for sure! It felt great to get multiple offers in one day. I love the Big 12 for sure, it’s one of my favorite conferences,” Ewell said.

Ewell received his offer from K-State after he spoke with outside linebackers coach Preston Mason. Ewell has a good relationship with the new Wildcats’ coach, which goes back to when he was at Texas A&M.

“Talking with Coach Mason was great! He was at Texas A&M the year before and remembered me after he left, so that’s how I earned myself that offer. I’ve known him since my sophomore year, and our relationship is super tight for sure. I love Kansas State! I think they are a great program, and I am very interested in them.”

His recruitment and the 2025 season

In addition to the Cyclones, Cougars, and Wildcats, Ewell also has offers from UTEP, Louisiana Tech, UTSA, Dartmouth, Texas State, Arkansas State, and North Texas. He received his first offer from the Miners last summer after attending the DFW Showcase Camp at TCU.

“My recruitment has been going great. I have a lot of coaches talking to me every day, so everything is going smoothly.”

Ewell had an incredible 2025 season, finishing with 150 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble for the Porcupines, who went 12-1 and made it to the Texas Class 4A Division I regional semifinals. He was named the District 5-4A Defensive MVP.

“The season went great for me. I came out with 150 tackles this season, and as a team, we did great for sure. We improved a lot every day as a team.

The offseason and other schools in the mix

Ewell was recently at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase in Frisco, where he performed well. After a great day of competing against some of the best players around, he was named the MVP of the linebacker group.

“The camp went great. I simply went out there and competed and earned myself the MVP award.“

🎖️LB MVP🎖️



Springtown 2027 LB Rome Ewell (@Rome_Ewell) took home RB MVP honors at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase.



Ewell has offers from programs like UTEP, UTSA, and Louisiana Tech. Buy stock now!#TXHSFB | #NLA100 | @NLAShowcase



MVPs: https://t.co/gCTXtlb5gX pic.twitter.com/DCJF4wsTtW — Greg Powers 🏟️ (@GPowersScout) February 15, 2026

As for his offseason work, he has been at it, working with his trainers and preparing for his senior season for the Porcupines. He is also getting ready to begin going on some visits.

“The offseason is going great. I have been at it with my trainers and getting ready for my senior year. I haven’t yet scheduled any visits, but I am going to get that sorted out this weekend.”

After picking up his latest three offers, Ewell will add more, especially as he has been hearing from other Power Four schools. While no schools are currently standing out in his recruitment, he knows the coaching staff will be a crucial factor when he makes his decision to commit.

“For me, the coaches are for sure the main thing I will be looking for in the school that I commit to.”

I look for the Wildcats to be one of the top schools when he begins to trim down his list due to his relationship with Mason.

25-26 varsity film

12-1

150 TOT

80 solo

13 tfl

4 sacks

1 ff pic.twitter.com/ORKETU6Xbo — Rome Ewell (@Rome_Ewell) January 29, 2026

More from Kansas State On SI