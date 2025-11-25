Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Kansas State Placed in Week 14
Kansas State nearly clinched bowl eligibility at 16.5-point favorite Utah on Saturday but a dismal fourth quarter left the Wildcats on the losing end, 51-47.
Thus, the Wildcats will need to defeat visiting Colorado (3-8, 1-7 Big 12) on Saturday to clinch bowl eligibility.
K-State (5-6, 4-4 Big 12) improved in two of the polls and rankings we monitor, remained the same in two and dropped in only one. Rankings improvement happens when you nearly upset a heavy favorite.
ESPN’s Football Power Index improved K-State’s odds of winning six games — which would mean bowl eligibility — to 82.3 percent from 81.5 percent.
K-State did not get any votes in the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll.
Each week, we’ll take a look at where national polls and rankings place Kansas State’s football team. K-State ranked 49.8 in an average of five polls and rankings, a slight increase from last week’s average of 50. K-State’s best average since October was 40.6 after the Wildcats defeated rival Kansas, 42-17, at Lawrence.
Kansas State’s best ranking is 40 in ESPN’s Football Power Index, an increase of three spots from last week. The Wildcats’ worst ranking is 62 in The Athletic’s rankings of all 136 FBS teams — same as last week.
The polls and rankings we monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
The Wildcats again were not ranked by the AP this week. K-State was ranked 17th in the AP’s preseason poll but dropped out of the Top 25 after its Week Zero loss to Iowa State, 24-21, in Dublin.
The Athletic
Kansas State remained at 62. In The Athletic’s preseason poll, Kansas State was ranked 21st.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
The Wildcats increased by two spots to 54 from 56.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Coaches Poll, which had Kansas State at No. 20 in the preseason, does not have the Wildcats ranked, not even in “others receiving votes.”
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
K-State improved by three spots to 40 from 43.
Kansas State’s FPI odds improved to win six games. Not sure how, but the Wildcats’ projected win total dropped slightly. K-State’s odds remained the same in the other four categories. Here are the FPI odds for K-State (with last week’s odds in parentheses):
* 82.3 percent chance of winning six games, which would be bowl eligibility (last week it was 81.5 percent)
* 5.8 projected wins to 6.2 projected losses (5.9 projected wins to 6.1 losses last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big 12 championship (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
K-State decreased four spots to 49 from 45.
According to rankings creator Bill Connelly, SP+ is “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
K-State is ranked 44, same as last week.
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. K-State’s ranking is based on a consensus of the 40 rankings.
