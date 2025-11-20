Three reasons why Kansas State will win; three reasons why Kansas State will lose vs. Utah
Kansas State has two chances to win one game to become bowl eligible. Its first chance is Saturday at No. 13 Utah.
There have been easier assignments.
Back in the day, when K-State was nationally ranked in the preseason, this game was looked at as a possible Big 12 title game preview.
But the Wildcats never got rolling. They started the season 1-3 before fighting back to their .500 mark.
K-State won last week but it was hardly impressive. The Wildcats defeated 1-8 Oklahoma State, 14-6.
The plus side for K-State: They had five sacks against the Cowboys.
Kansas State (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) vs. Utah (8-2, 5-2) kicks off at 3 p.m. CT.
“We have to turn the page fast,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said at a news conference this week. “We have a really good opponent at their place.
“This is going to be a really difficult environment and a really good team.”
K-State is a 16.5-point underdog at most sportsbooks against the Utes.
For every game, we will give you three reasons the Wildcats will win, and three reasons they won’t.
Why Kansas State will win
Making a statement
K-State’s season has been underwater since Week Zero, when the Wildcats lost to Iowa State in Dublin. It’s been an uphill slog ever since.
Utah, a huge favorite, offers K-State a chance at redemption for a season that didn’t play out as expected.
“What a great challenge for our guys to have to go out and play,” Klieman said. “They’re a top-12, 13 [team]. They’re right on the cusp of the CFP.
“I look forward to it. Maybe this is a challenge that comes at the right time, after coming off a disappointing performance offensively but winning the game. Maybe we can go carefree and just go and play really good football.”
Bowl eligibility
K-State has to win one more game for bowl eligibility. Next Saturday, the Wildcats play host to Colorado (3-7, 1-6).
K-State should be motivated by the bowl eligibility but also to knock off one of the top teams in the nation.
Why Utah will win
Running attack
Utah has the second-best rushing game in the nation, averaging 278.4 yards per game.
“They’re running the football at will against people,” Klieman said.
Kansas State’s rushing defense is 10th in the Big 12, allowing 152.2 yards per game. Huge advantage to Utah.
“On a little bit of a roll here [with three consecutive victories], we got some momentum going into this game and got to try to hang on to that,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said at a news conference this week.
Utah’s pass rush
The Utes have a relentless pass rush, as pointed out by ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, a former Alabama quarterback.
“Nobody blitzes more than Utah,” McElroy said on ESPN’s “Always College Football” show.
“They are number one in nearly every metric when it comes to bringing pressure. So, you better have a plan for it on every single offensive snap.”
McElroy also mentioned K-State’s offensive inconsistencies. “They have not been good this year when it comes to staying on schedule,” McElroy said.
“Over one-quarter of their rush attempts are stopped for zero or negative yards. That is 118th in college football.”
Utah quarterbacks
Utes quarterback Devon Dampier benefits from an offensive line that has allowed fewer than one sack per game. The Utes rank sixth in the country in scoring, averaging 41.1 points per game.
Dampier has completed 160-of-245 passes for 1,688 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. The junior has rushed for 543 yards on 102 carries with five touchdowns. Last season, Dampier rushed for 1,166 yards.
But Dampier has been hampered by an ankle injury and his status for Saturday is uncertain. Dampier wasn’t on Utah’s injury report on Thursday, but if he has a setback Byrd Ficklin has done well as his replacement. Ficklin was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week after running for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-28 victory over Baylor last week. He also completed 2-of-3 passes for 23 yards.
The winner: Kansas State might be in over its head against a powerful Utah team that still has hopes for a CFP berth. Bowl eligibility will have to wait another week for the Wildcats. Utah 31, K-State 17.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.