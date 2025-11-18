Greg McElroy predicts Kansas State-Utah winner in Week 13
Utah’s run through the Big 12 has been powered by one of the most efficient offenses in college football, while Kansas State continues to fight for bowl eligibility.
On Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said the matchup heavily favors the Utes, who enter Saturday’s home finale as one of the nation’s most balanced teams on both sides of the ball.
McElroy broke down the critical issues facing Kansas State, starting with its offensive inconsistency. “They have not been good this year when it comes to staying on schedule,” he said. “Over one quarter of their rush attempts are stopped for zero or negative yards. That is 118th in college football.”
He added that while Utah’s front will make moving the chains difficult, Kansas State’s discipline could help keep it competitive. “They don’t get penalized. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They’ll be disciplined in the hostile environment, but they absolutely have to stay on schedule offensively.”
Greg McElroy Calls Utah a Bad Matchup for Kansas State
The former Alabama quarterback also pointed to Utah’s relentless pass rush and physicality as deciding factors. “Nobody blitzes more than Utah,” McElroy said. “They are number one in nearly every metric when it comes to bringing pressure. So, you better have a plan for it on every single offensive snap.”
He stressed that Kansas State must find a way to stop the run, something no team has done recently. Utah averages 278.4 rushing yards per game, ranking second nationally, and has rushed for at least 200 yards in six straight games.
McElroy said the Wildcats “better have the best game they’ve ever had when it comes to stopping the run and tackling running backs and quarterbacks in the open field.”
Led by quarterback Devon Dampier and a veteran offensive line that allows fewer than one sack per game, Utah ranks among the top 10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. McElroy said the Utes’ current form leaves little margin for error.
“I don’t like the matchup for K-State at all,” he said. “The only way I can see them potentially winning this game or keeping it close is if they can score on almost every possession, because I don’t think their defense is going to be able to slow down a Utah team that, offensively, the last couple weeks is playing at a ridiculous clip.”
Utah will host Kansas State on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.