Women's College Basketball Conference Tournaments: A Comprehensive Schedule

It's the most wonderful time of the year in college basketball, as women’s and men’s conference tournaments begin tipping off this week in the two week lead-up to the NCAA tournament.

Just like in men's basketball, 31 automatic bids to the NCAA tournament are on the line in the coming weeks before Selection Sunday on March 15. Let's take a look at when each tournament will begin play, starting chronologically from the first conference final to the last.

Ohio Valley

Dates: March 4–7

Final Date/Time/TV: March 7 at 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Site: Evansville, Ind.

2025 Champion: Tennessee Tech

Southern Conference

Dates: March 5–6, 8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: Asheville, N.C.

2025 Champion: UNC Greensboro

ACC

Dates: March 4–8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Duluth, Ga.

2025 Champion: Duke

Big Ten

Dates: March 4–8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Site: Indianapolis

2025 Champion: UCLA

SEC

Dates: March 4–8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Greenville, S.C.

2025 Champion: South Carolina

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks won their third straight SEC tournament title in 2024-25 | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Atlantic 10

Dates: March 4–8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 4 p.m., ESPN2

Site: Glen Allen, Va.

2025 Champion: George Mason

Summit League

Dates: March 4–8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Site: Sioux Falls, S.D.

2025 Champion: South Dakota State

Big 12

Dates: March 4–8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Kansas City, Mo.

2025 Champion: TCU

Big South

Dates: March 4–5, 7–8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Johnson City, Tenn.

2025 Champion: High Point

Sun Belt

Dates: March 3–9

Final Date/Time/TV:

Site: Pensacola, Fla.

2025 Champion: Arkansas State

ASUN

Dates: March 3, 5, 7, 9

Final Date/Time/TV: March 9 at 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: Jacksonville

2025 Champion: Florida Gulf Coast

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Dates: March 5–9

Final Date/Time/TV: March 9 at 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Site: Atlantic City

2025 Champion: Fairfield

Big East

Dates: March 6–9

Final Date/Time/TV: March 9 at 7 p.m. ET, Peacock

Site: Uncasville, Conn.

2025 Champion: UConn

Geno Auriemma's Huskies have won the Big East tournament 29 times during his tenure. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Horizon League

Dates: March 2, 4, 8–10

Final Date/Time/TV: March 10 at 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Indianapolis

2025 Champion: Green Bay

West Coast

Dates: March 5–10

Final Date/Time/TV: March 10 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Las Vegas

2025 Champion: Oregon State

Mountain West

Dates: March 7–10

Final Date/Time/TV: March 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Site: Las Vegas

2025 Champion: San Diego State

Big Sky

Dates: March 7–11

Final Date/Time/TV: March 11 at 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN+

Site: Boise, Idaho

2025 Champion: Montana State

Southland

Dates: March 9–12

Final Date/Time/TV: March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: Lake Charles, La.

2025 Champion: Stephen F. Austin

America East

Dates: March 5, 9, 13

Final Date/Time/TV: March 13 at 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: Campus venues (highest seeds)

2025 Champion: Vermont

Mid-American

Dates: March 11, 13-14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 TBA

Site: Cleveland

2025 Champion: Ball State

Southwestern Athletic

Dates: March 9–14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: Atlanta

2025 Champion: Southern

Western Athletic

Dates: March 11–14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: Las Vegas

2025 Champion: Grand Canyon

Mid-Eastern Athletic

Dates: March 11–14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 4 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Site: Norfolk

2025 Champion: Norfolk State

Conference USA

Dates: March 10–14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Site: Huntsville, Ala.

2025 Champion: Liberty

Ivy League

Dates: March 13–14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: Ithaca, N.Y.

2025 Champion: Harvard

American

Dates: March 10–14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: Birmingham

2025 Champion: South Florida

Big West

Dates: March 11–14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Site: Henderson, Nev.

2025 Champion: UC-San Diego

Patriot League

Dates: March 7, 9, 12, 15

Final Date/Time/TV: March 15 at 12 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Site: Campus venues (highest seeds)

2025 Champion: Lehigh

Northeast

Dates: March 9, 12, 15

Final Date/Time/TV: March 15 at 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: Campus venues (highest seeds)

2025 Champion: Fairleigh Dickinson

Coastal Athletic

Dates: March 11–15

Final Date/Time/TV: March 15 at 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Site: Washington, D.C.

2025 Champion: William & Mary

Missouri Valley

Dates: March 12–15

Final Date/Time/TV: March 15 at 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Coralville, Iowa

2025 Champion: Murray State

