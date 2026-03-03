Women's College Basketball Conference Tournaments: A Comprehensive Schedule
It's the most wonderful time of the year in college basketball, as women’s and men’s conference tournaments begin tipping off this week in the two week lead-up to the NCAA tournament.
Just like in men's basketball, 31 automatic bids to the NCAA tournament are on the line in the coming weeks before Selection Sunday on March 15. Let's take a look at when each tournament will begin play, starting chronologically from the first conference final to the last.
Ohio Valley
Dates: March 4–7
Final Date/Time/TV: March 7 at 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Site: Evansville, Ind.
2025 Champion: Tennessee Tech
Southern Conference
Dates: March 5–6, 8
Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Site: Asheville, N.C.
2025 Champion: UNC Greensboro
ACC
Dates: March 4–8
Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Site: Duluth, Ga.
2025 Champion: Duke
Big Ten
Dates: March 4–8
Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET, CBS
Site: Indianapolis
2025 Champion: UCLA
SEC
Dates: March 4–8
Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Site: Greenville, S.C.
2025 Champion: South Carolina
Atlantic 10
Dates: March 4–8
Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 4 p.m., ESPN2
Site: Glen Allen, Va.
2025 Champion: George Mason
Summit League
Dates: March 4–8
Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Site: Sioux Falls, S.D.
2025 Champion: South Dakota State
Big 12
Dates: March 4–8
Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
Site: Kansas City, Mo.
2025 Champion: TCU
Big South
Dates: March 4–5, 7–8
Final Date/Time/TV: March 8 at 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Site: Johnson City, Tenn.
2025 Champion: High Point
Sun Belt
Dates: March 3–9
Final Date/Time/TV:
Site: Pensacola, Fla.
2025 Champion: Arkansas State
ASUN
Dates: March 3, 5, 7, 9
Final Date/Time/TV: March 9 at 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Site: Jacksonville
2025 Champion: Florida Gulf Coast
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Dates: March 5–9
Final Date/Time/TV: March 9 at 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Site: Atlantic City
2025 Champion: Fairfield
Big East
Dates: March 6–9
Final Date/Time/TV: March 9 at 7 p.m. ET, Peacock
Site: Uncasville, Conn.
2025 Champion: UConn
Horizon League
Dates: March 2, 4, 8–10
Final Date/Time/TV: March 10 at 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Site: Indianapolis
2025 Champion: Green Bay
West Coast
Dates: March 5–10
Final Date/Time/TV: March 10 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Site: Las Vegas
2025 Champion: Oregon State
Mountain West
Dates: March 7–10
Final Date/Time/TV: March 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Site: Las Vegas
2025 Champion: San Diego State
Big Sky
Dates: March 7–11
Final Date/Time/TV: March 11 at 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN+
Site: Boise, Idaho
2025 Champion: Montana State
Southland
Dates: March 9–12
Final Date/Time/TV: March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Site: Lake Charles, La.
2025 Champion: Stephen F. Austin
America East
Dates: March 5, 9, 13
Final Date/Time/TV: March 13 at 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Site: Campus venues (highest seeds)
2025 Champion: Vermont
Mid-American
Dates: March 11, 13-14
Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 TBA
Site: Cleveland
2025 Champion: Ball State
Southwestern Athletic
Dates: March 9–14
Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Site: Atlanta
2025 Champion: Southern
Western Athletic
Dates: March 11–14
Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Site: Las Vegas
2025 Champion: Grand Canyon
Mid-Eastern Athletic
Dates: March 11–14
Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 4 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS
Site: Norfolk
2025 Champion: Norfolk State
Conference USA
Dates: March 10–14
Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Site: Huntsville, Ala.
2025 Champion: Liberty
Ivy League
Dates: March 13–14
Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Site: Ithaca, N.Y.
2025 Champion: Harvard
American
Dates: March 10–14
Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Site: Birmingham
2025 Champion: South Florida
Big West
Dates: March 11–14
Final Date/Time/TV: March 14 at 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Site: Henderson, Nev.
2025 Champion: UC-San Diego
Patriot League
Dates: March 7, 9, 12, 15
Final Date/Time/TV: March 15 at 12 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Site: Campus venues (highest seeds)
2025 Champion: Lehigh
Northeast
Dates: March 9, 12, 15
Final Date/Time/TV: March 15 at 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Site: Campus venues (highest seeds)
2025 Champion: Fairleigh Dickinson
Coastal Athletic
Dates: March 11–15
Final Date/Time/TV: March 15 at 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Site: Washington, D.C.
2025 Champion: William & Mary
Missouri Valley
Dates: March 12–15
Final Date/Time/TV: March 15 at 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Site: Coralville, Iowa
2025 Champion: Murray State
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.Follow RunTMC1213