TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have run out of time when it comes to catching the Arizona Wildcats atop the Big 12, but they can still not only improve their seeding for the conference tournament, but they can also continue to pad their resume for the NCAA Tournament.

Tonight, they'll host the TCU Horned Frogs, who have likely done enough to make the NCAA Tournament, but a win tonight would all but lock up a spot for them.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

TCU +8.5 (-110)

Texas Tech -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

TCU +345

Texas Tech -455

Total

OVER 147.5 (-110)

UNDER 147.5 (-110)

TCU vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

TCU Record: 19-10 (9-7 in Big 12)

Texas Tech Record: 22-7 (12-4 in Big 12)

TCU vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

TCU is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 4-2 in TCU's last six games

TCU is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Texas Tech

Texas Tech is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 10-5 in the last 15 meetings between these two teams

TCU vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch

Christian Anderson, G - Texas Tech Red Raiders

If Texas Tech is going to go on a deep run with JT Toppin injured, it comes down to the play of Christian Anderson. The good news is he's stepping up in a big way since Toppin has been hurt, averaging 22 points, 6.33 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game over Texas Tech's last three outings. Can he put together another strong performance tonight?

TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

I've already had some concerns about Texas Tech's level of play on defense, and that concern has become even greater with Toppin sidelined. The Red Raiders rank just 102nd in the country in defensive efficiency, well below the Horned Frogs, who thrive defensively, ranking 44th.

Texas Tech's 3-point shot rate has increased since losing Toppin, but they may struggle to hit their 3-pointers tonight when they face a TCU team that has allowed teams to shoot just 28.1% from beyond the arc over their last three games.

I'm going to take the points with the Horned Frogs tonight and hope their defense can keep the game close.

Pick: TCU +8.5 (-110)

