Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Kansas State Placed in Week 11
Kansas State couldn’t handle national power Texas Tech on Saturday, losing to the 13th-ranked Red Raiders, 43-20. Appropriately, the Wildcats dropped in all five polls and rankings we monitor.
K-State (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) did not get any votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The Wildcats are on another bye this week before returning Nov. 15 at Oklahoma State.
To become bowl eligible, K-State must win two of its remaining three games — at 1-8 Oklahoma State; Nov. 22 at 7-2 Utah; Nov. 29 vs. 3-6 Colorado.
ESPN’S Football Power Index decreased K-State’s odds of winning six games — which would mean bowl eligibility — from 86.1 percent to 77.7 percent.
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Kansas State’s football team. K-State ranked 46 in an average of five polls and rankings, a drop from last week’s average of 40.6.
Kansas State’s best ranking is 36 in ESPN’s Football Power Index, an decrease of eight spots from last week. The Wildcats’ worst ranking is 53 in The Athletic’s rankings of all FBS teams. Last week, K-State was 50 in The Athletic rankings, also its worse ranking.
The polls and rankings we monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
The Wildcats again were not ranked by the AP this week. K-State was ranked 17th in the AP’s preseason poll but dropped out of the Top 25 after their Week Zero loss to Iowa State, 24-21, in Dublin.
Interestingly, Iowa State has lost four consecutive games after starting the season 5-0.
The Athletic
Kansas State dropped to 53rd from 50th. In The Athletic’s preseason poll, Kansas State was ranked 21st.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
The Wildcats decreased by one spot to 52 from 51.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Coaches Poll, which had Kansas State at No. 20 in the preseason, does not have the Wildcats ranked, not even in “others receiving votes.”
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
K-State dropped eight spots to 36 from 28.
Kansas State’s FPI odds decreased in four of the six categories and remained the same in the other two. Here are FPI’s odds for K-State (with last week’s odds in parentheses):
* 77.7 percent chance of winning six games, which would be bowl eligibility (last week it was 86.1 percent)
* 5.9 projected wins to 6.1 projected losses (last week it was 6.3 projected wins to 5.7 projected losses)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big 12 championship (1.0 percent last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (0.7 percent last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
K-State is ranked 46th, down 10 spots from last week.
According to rankings creator Bill Connelly, SP+ is “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
K-State is ranked 43, down five spots from last week’s ranking of 38.
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. K-State’s ranking is based on a consensus of the 40 rankings.
