Nikola Jokić Retirement Plans Don’t Sound Imminent

Nikola Jokić sat down with Malika Andrews over the All-Star break to talk about how he really does like playing basketball. The three-time MVP was under scrutiny during All-Star weekend with Kevin Durant specifically calling out Jokić and Luka Dončić for how they don't treat the game seriously.

Jokić, who just missed 16 straight games with a hyperextended knee, played Denver's last seven games headed into the All-Star break. It was the first time that Jokić had ever been out for an extended period of time and he revealed that he felt like he had been "missing out."

Andrews expressed that some people might be surprised to hear that, especially considering what he said after winning the championship in 2023. That's when Jokć, in his own reserved way, explained just how much he enjoyed his sport.

“I think just my personality may be a little bit different," said Jokić. "I accept victories and I accept success in different way, but I think I care about basketball and I love to play basketball and I enjoy it and I love competing.”

Maybe the most surprising thing that Jokić said during the interview is that he would rather win an NBA championship than an important horse racing championship "right now."

Finally, Jokić dispelled any notions that he was just going to walk away from the NBA in his prime.

“To be honest, I think I’m going to play basketball until I can’t play it," Jokić continued. "I can play on a high level, I think. Because I enjoy it. I love to play so I think I’m going to play until I can perform at a high level and still be healthy.”

Jokić, who turned 31 today, has one year plus a player option remaining on his current contract. He'll be eligible to sign a massive extension this summer which should keep him in Denver for the foreseeable future. Really, what's not to love?

