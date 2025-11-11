Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Kansas State Placed in Week 12
Kansas State’s bye week resulted in the Wildcats dropping in four of five polls.
ESPN’s Football Power Index slightly improved K-State’s odds of winning six games — which would mean bowl eligibility — to 77.9 from 77.7 percent.
K-State improved in one ranking: To 42 from 46 in ESPN’s SP+ rankings.
K-State (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) did not get any votes in the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll.
To become bowl eligible, K-State must win two of its remaining three games:
* Nov. 15: At Oklahoma State (1-8, 0-6 Big 12)
* Nov. 22: At Utah (7-2, 4-2)
* Nov. 29: Colorado (3-7, 1-6)
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where national polls and rankings place Kansas State’s football team. K-State ranked 48.4 in an average of five polls and rankings, a decrease from last week’s average of 46.
Kansas State’s best ranking is 38 in ESPN’s Football Power Index, an decrease of two spots from last week. The Wildcats’ worst ranking is 60 in The Athletic’s rankings of all 136 FBS teams. Last week, K-State was 53 in The Athletic rankings, also its worse ranking. Last week, K-State’s best ranking was 36 in ESPN’s FPI.
The polls and rankings we monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
The Wildcats again were not ranked by the AP this week. K-State was ranked 17th in the AP’s preseason poll but dropped out of the Top 25 after their Week Zero loss to Iowa State, 24-21, in Dublin.
Iowa State started the season 5-0, then lost four consecutive games, before ending that streak Saturday with a 20-17 win at TCU.
The Athletic
Kansas State dropped to 60 from 53. In The Athletic’s preseason poll, Kansas State was ranked 21st.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
The Wildcats decreased by three spots to 55 from 52.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Coaches Poll, which had Kansas State at No. 20 in the preseason, does not have the Wildcats ranked, not even in “others receiving votes.”
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
K-State dropped two spots to 38 from 36.
Kansas State’s FPI odds ever so slightly increased to win six games. The Wildcats’ odds remained the same in the other five categories. Here are the FPI odds for K-State (with last week’s odds in parentheses):
* 77.9 percent chance of winning six games, which would be bowl eligibility (last week it was 77.7 percent)
* 5.9 projected wins to 6.1 projected losses (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big 12 championship (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
K-State improved four spots to 42 from 46.
According to rankings creator Bill Connelly, SP+ is “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
K-State is ranked 47, down four spots from last week’s ranking of 43.
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. K-State’s ranking is based on a consensus of the 40 rankings.
