Kirk Herbstreit Had Touching Shoutout to Lee Corso While Indiana Celebrated Title

The Indiana Hoosiers won their first national championship in thrilling fashion on Monday night as they were able to hold off the Miami Hurricanes, 27-21, thanks to an interception in the final minute that sealed the game.

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN and he had a nice moment during the postgame celebration when he shouted out the legendary Lee Corso, who coached Indiana from 1973 to 1982 and led the Hoosiers to their first-ever bowl win in 1979.

Herbstreit and Corso became really close over the years as they sat side-by-side on ESPN's College GameDay. Corso made his final appearance on the show at the start of this season in what was an emotional moment for the longtime friends.

Herbstreit said he talked to Corso on Monday and that the former Hoosiers coach had picked Indiana to beat Miami.

"Chris (Fowler) and I really want to shout out Lee Corso," Herbstreit said. "I talked with him earlier today. He is completely dialed in and excited about what Indiana was doing. He was picking Indiana. He knew they could pull this off and finish their season, and he said 'Hey, don't forget. 1979, their first bowl season. Our first bowl victory as a school. 1979, beat BYU.' I said coach, they'll never forget that. They'll never forget that."

Here's that moment:

"He was completely dialed in and excited about what Indiana was doing." @KirkHerbstreit gives a special shoutout to Lee Corso ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kYh5fdvtTg — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 20, 2026

What a special night for the Indiana Hoosiers, their fans, and for the great Lee Corso.

