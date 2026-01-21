Fernando Mendoza Had the Perfect LinkedIn Post After Becoming a National Champion

On Monday night, Fernando Mendoza led Indiana to their first national championship by defeating Miami 27–21 to cap off the Hoosiers’ perfect season.

Mendoza completed 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards while converting key fourth downs to lead Indiana to victory—with none bigger than his 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-5 in the fourth quarter. Mendoza was named Offensive Player of the Game, adding the cherry on top to an undefeated campaign that also saw him win the Heisman trophy.

Two days after Mendoza’s big night, he made sure to update his LinkedIn profile with his latest accomplishment. He wrote in his post:

“Monday night, my teammates and I had the honor of raising the National Championship trophy and bringing a CFB title back to Bloomington, Indiana, for the first time in history. With the guidance of our coaches and the unwavering support of Hoosier Nation, our band of brothers made the unbelievable believable.



Here’s what winning a National Championship taught me about B2B sales (kidding…kinda)



1. Believe in yourself: Four years ago, I was a two-star recruit playing high school football 30 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium with a dream of playing at the highest level. Two days ago, I became a National Champion in that same stadium, surrounded by the family who never stopped believing in me.



2. Take the risk: When it’s 4th and 5 at the 12-yard line, go for it.



3. Remember who got you there: Thank you to my teammates, coaches, support staff, professors, and everyone behind the scenes who helped make this happen.”

Despite having an NFL career on the horizon, the “process-driven and detail-oriented” Mendoza has kept his LinkedIn profile updated throughout his time at Cal and Indiana, going as far as to list the skills he showcased while playing college football and studying to earn degrees in Business Administration.

After adding a national championship to his resumé, Mendoza could very well be adding “Las Vegas Raiders quarterback” to his experience tab come April if he’s selected No. 1 overall.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated