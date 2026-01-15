MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats have been very busy this offseason when it comes to recruiting out of the transfer portal.

Coach Collin Klein and his coaching staff have signed many key players this offseason, making the first winter-only portal window a success so far.

For the Wildcats, there are probably four players can make an immediate impact in the upcoming season. While each player is important, these four men who bring something special to the table.

Wendell Gregory, Oklahoma State EDGE

The 19-year-old transferred in from Oklahoma State after having a stellar season for the Cowboys as a freshman. The Wildcats hit the jackpot with his recruitment out of the portal due to his explosiveness as a defensive lineman who can be a nightmare for any quarterback.

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Wendell Gregory (4) celebrates a defensive play in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gregory is a monster of an athlete, standing 6-foot-3, 255 pounds which is ideal size for the way defensive football is played these days.

If he smells fear, he will attack.

Gregory has all the tools to become an elite top rusher for many years to come if he stays healthy and continues to perform the way he’s performing. He finished the 2025 season, recording 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.

He is the No. 70 ranked player in the transfer portal and No. 11 among edge rushers this cycle.

Jay Harris, Oregon RB

Harris is a talented running back who transferred from Oregon following the Ducks loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Former Oregon running back Jay Harris carries the ball under cover from Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He proved to be one of the best tailbacks in the country due to his dynamic running style, route running out of the backfield and uses his burst once he hits the hole for open field.

Harris finished the 2025 season with 42 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. His blend of hardnosed, physicality in the running game is a perfect complement to returning Wildcats running back Joe Jackson.

The 6-foot-2, 215 pound bruising tailback is the No. 205 ranked available transfer and No. 17 at his position in this portal period, per 247Sports.

Morris-Morley Law Firm

Every quarterback like Avery Johnson needs a strong offensive line to keep him upright slinging passes and opening up holes in the run game.

The Wildcats got not one but two outstanding offensive linemen who are expected to be significant contributors next season.

Delvin Morris and Tanner Morley can become the dynamic duo for this offensive line due to the intangibles such as leadership and setting the tone at the start of each game will be required from both men.

Colorado State Rams offensive lineman Tanner Morley (74) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Morris transferred from Akron following his redshirt sophomore season where he was an underrated piece to the team's offensive attack. A native of Caldwell, Texas, the 6-foot-3, 280 pound lineman was ranked as the No. 879 available transfer and No. 61 among interior lineman, according to 247Sports.

As for Morley, he was one of the biggest lineman available out of Colorado State at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds.

Whether he ends up slotted at guard or tackle, the Littleton, Colorado native is going to be tough to line up against defensively. Morley was a multi-sport athlete out of high school in the 2023 recruiting cycle having played football, basketball, lacrosse, and wrestling.

Despite playing a vital role for the Rams, Morley was ranked as the No. 1,218 available transfer and No. 100 among interior linemen, according to 247Sports.

All four transfers enter the offseason with high expectations with a new coaching staff in place following a disappointing 6-6 campaign during the regular season.

The Wildcats currently rank No. 6 in the Big 12 portal rankings and No. 35 nationally with a total of 23 commitments.

