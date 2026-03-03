Oregon vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3

The Illinois Fighting Illini have dropped back-to-back games to UCLA and Michigan, but they find themselves as 18.5-point favorites at home against a struggling Oregon Ducks squad.

Oregon has just 11 wins overall in the 2025-26 season and is just 4-14 in Big Ten play. However, the Ducks recently knocked off both USC and Wisconsin before losing by one point to Northwestern in their last game.

The Ducks had a 10-game skid earlier in the season, which makes them extremely tough to trust against one of the best teams in the country.

Illinois is currently ranked No. 11 and has the No. 1 offense in the land, according to KenPom’s offensive rating metric. Freshman guard Keaton Wager – a projected lottery pick – has been a major reason why the Fighting Illini are a legit contender to win the Big Ten Tournament next week.

So, should bettors trust them as massive favorites on Tuesday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and a prediction for this Big Ten showdown.

Oregon vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon +18.5 (-115)

Illinois -18.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Oregon: +1300

Illinois: -2800

Total

146.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Oregon vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Oregon record: 11-18

Illinois record: 22-7

Oregon vs. Illinois Key Player to Watch

Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois

This season, Wagler is averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The star freshman has a real case to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he’s coming off a 23-point showing in a loss to Michigan over the weekend. Wagler should be able to dice up an Oregon defense that ranks outside the top-80 in KenPom’s defensive rating and outside the top-150 in opponent effective field goal percentage this season.

At home, Wagler is averaging 17.4 points, 4.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Oregon vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

The Ducks have struggled on offense in the 2025-26 season, averaging just over 71 points per game.

Oregon is coming off a 62-point game against Northwestern, and it has finished with 63 or fewer points eight times in Big Ten action.

Illinois isn’t an elite defense, but it does rank 30th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric and is 36th in opponent effective field goal percentage. As for the Ducks, they are just 250th in the country in effective field goal percentage, which is a big reason why they’re massive underdogs on the road.

I’d much rather fade the Ducks’ offense than lay this many points with an Illinois team that has dropped four of its last six games.

Pick: Oregon Team Total UNDER 63.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

