Kansas State Adds Interior Offensive Lineman From San Diego State

As the college football world continues to lean heavily into the transfer portal, Kansas State football has made one thing very clear. The Wildcats are building from the inside out. While splashy skill-position additions often grab headlines, Kansas State has stayed locked in on the trenches, treating the portal as a long-term roster-building tool rather than a quick fix.

That approach quietly continued with the addition of San Diego State offensive lineman Chase Duarte. He announced his commitment to Kansas State on Instagram on Jan. 14.

Why Chase Duarte Makes Sense for Kansas State

One of the biggest factors behind Duarte’s move to Manhattan is his connection to Kansas State’s offensive line room. Duarte followed offensive line coach Mike Schmidt, who coached him at San Diego State during the 2025 season.

Schmidt already knows Duarte’s habits, strengths, and areas that need refinement. That firsthand knowledge allows Kansas State to bring him in with a clear development plan rather than projecting blindly. It also speaks to the staff’s confidence that Duarte fits what they want to build up front.

From a roster construction standpoint, Duarte checks several important boxes. He appeared in six games as a true freshman at San Diego State and arrives at Kansas State with three years of eligibility remaining, plus his redshirt still intact. That flexibility gives the Wildcats options as they continue shaping the offensive line for the future.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Duarte already has the size expected of an interior offensive lineman at the Big 12 level. Because of his eligibility situation, he is widely viewed as a redshirt candidate for the 2026 season.

Duarte’s on-field usage as a freshman was limited but intentional. According to Pro Football Focus, he logged 52 total snaps during the season. Of those, 44 came in run-blocking situations, while eight were in pass protection. He did not play any snaps on special teams.

Those numbers paint a clear picture of how San Diego State viewed his early development, focusing him almost entirely on interior offensive line work. Kansas State appears ready to continue that same approach as he transitions into a Power Four program.

High School Success Built the Foundation

Before reaching the college level, Duarte was a standout at Clayton Valley Charter in Concord, California. He was a four-year letter winner and team captain. He helped lead the program to four North Coast Section Division 1/Open playoff appearances. And that included a championship game appearance in 2022.

As a senior, Duarte anchored an offensive line that powered a rushing attack averaging 205.3 yards per game, 25 touchdowns, and 6.8 yards per carry. He was rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and On3 and ranked as the No. 169 offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class. Duarte chose San Diego State over offers from Fresno State, Portland State, Sacramento State, and UC Davis.

Duarte’s addition fits neatly into a broader offensive line overhaul in Manhattan. Kansas State has used the portal aggressively, adding Tanner Morley from Colorado State, Delvin Morris from Akron, Charlie Adams III from Cal Poly, and Keiton Jones from Missouri.

