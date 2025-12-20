Wildcats dealt critical blow in trenches by transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. — New Kansas State coach Collin Klein is being dealt a tough roster build with so many players entering the transfer portal of late.

Wildcats redshirt-junior defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on X Friday afternoon. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Osunsanmi was a valuable piece to the Kansas State defense over the past two seasons, finishing his time in Manhattan with 50 career tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love and for guiding me through every step of the journey.



I’m extremely grateful for my time here at Kansas State and for the coaches who believed in me, the teammates who became brothers, and everyone who supported me on and off the field.



The lessons, relationships, and experiences I’ve gained will always be a part of me.



“After countless amounts of prayer, reflection, and conversations with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to enter the Transfer Portal. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey so far.” Tobi Osunsamni

As a recruit, Osunsanmi was rated as a 4-star prospect out of East High School in Wichita, the No. 235 overall player in the nation, No. 5 ranked linebacker and No. 2 player in the state of Kansas in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

The Wildcats also lost offensive lineman Devin Vass Friday, who announced his intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Vass played in 11 of Kansas State's 12 regular season games during the 2025 season.

As a recruit, he was the No. 1,238 ranked prospect, No. 96 among offensive tackle, and No. 175 player in Florida for the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. He reported 12 total scholarship offers out of Lakeland High School, committing to Kansas State over Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Missouri, Pitt, Memphis, and South Florida among others.

NEW: Kansas State starting OL Devin Vass plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @SWiltfong_ reports.



Vass has two years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/YNbaOS6Olx pic.twitter.com/jZnX9LMZv9 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 19, 2025

The NCAA did away with multiple transfer portal periods this offseason, going to just one winter portal window that is set to open Jan. 2, 2026 and close at midnight Jan. 16.

With one transfer period, it could make for some entertaining material on social media and for anyone keeping up with portal activity. As of Saturday morning, there are more than 800 athletes in the portal and it's expected to grow over the next couple of weeks upon opening.

Kansas State currently has 16 players who have announced their intention to transfer, but did sign a 21-man freshmen signing class that ranked No. 50 nationally.

Wildcats in the Portal

RB Dylan Edwards

DE Tobi Osunsanmi

OL Devin Vass

CB Donovan McIntosh

DE Ryan Davis

WR JayceBrown

DB Colby McCalister

WR Callen Barta

WR Jacques Spradley-Demps

CB Amarion Fortenberry

TE Brayden Loftin

DB Qua Moss

TE Andrew Metzger

WR Jemyri Davis

DE Truman Griffith

RB JB Price

