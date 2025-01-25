Former K-State Quarterback Draws Similarities Between Patriots and Chiefs Dynasty
The Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Buffalo Bills for their fourth playoff duel since 2021. As they embark on their fourth championship under Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are arguably starting to emulate the New England Patriots' dynasty.
Former Kansas State quarterback Steve Grogan sat down with Kansas State Wildcats on SI to discuss the two teams' similarities. Grogan played for the Patriots before Tom Brady's reign but observed the resemblance with the franchises' dominant runs.
“I think the Patriots dynasty had a defense with a lot of no names but they were really good on defense,” Grogan said. “Offensively, they maybe didn’t have as many talented players as Kansas City, but they had Tom Brady. And Kansas City’s got Patrick Mahomes. So any time you have one of those two guys playing for you, you’ve got a great chance to win.”
The Patriots ruled the AFC for nearly two decades, appearing in nine Super Bowls with Brady and coach Bill Belichick. They won six championships and were atop the conference seemingly every season. The Chiefs are starting to have that dominance in their success, with six consecutive AFC Championships and three titles to show. Grogan doesn't believe Mahomes will surpass Brady as the greatest of all time but says his accolades will always put him in the conversation.
“Anything’s possible,” Grogan said. “They’ve been pretty lucky with injuries over their run, the Patriots were kind of the same way. I don’t know if he can pass Brady but he’ll come pretty close if he doesn’t.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.