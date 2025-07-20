Kstate

K-State’s Avery Johnson Boasts Chiseled Physique On Social Media

Branson Brooks

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The hype surrounding K-State quarterback Avery Johnson continues to build as the season draws closer.

K-State's football page recently dropped a photo series of Johnson, reminding fans of the talent and excitement he brings. The slideshow highlighted his offseason workouts, quotes about his growth, key stats from last year, and school history.

One of the photos was captioned with a quote from Johnson, stating, 'This is the FASTEST, STRONGEST, and HEAVIEST I've ever been.'"

Avery Johnson at offseason workouts
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson during offseason workouts. / @kstatesports and @kstatefb on Instagram

Johnson's stats from last season were shown on a separate photo. The quarterback threw for 2,712 yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.

Avery Johnson 2024 season stats
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson 2024 season stats. / @kstatesports and @kstatefb on Instagram

In terms of school history, Johnson positioned himself among the Wildcats' all-time greats. The junior quarterback ranked fourth in pass attempts (372), fifth in completions (217) and passing yards (2, 712), total offensive yards (3,317), and sixth in touchdown responsibility (32).

Avery Johnson school history ranks
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson school history ranks / @kstatesports and @kstatefb on Instagram

After last season’s success, it would’ve been easy for Johnson to get comfortable and coast into the new year. This is why he credited K-State offensive coordinator Matt Wells for keeping him sharp and focused.

"He's hard on me, pushes me, challenges me to elevate my game... you need that out of a coach," Johnson exclaimed." It keeps me from being complacent."

Kansas State's Avery Johnson and Matt Wells
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson and offensive coordinator Matt Wells / @kstatesports and @kstatefb on instagram

Johnson holds the keys to elevate his game next season, now it's up to him to unlock the door to his future stardom.

