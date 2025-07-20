Kansas State Fans Can't Contain Excitement With Wild 2025 Predictions
As Kansas State counts down its season start, predictions are starting to turn into reality. College football analysts and observers have been sharing their opinions on where the Wildcats will rank next season.
But how do the fans feel about their chances? One Twitter post asked Kansas State fans directly for their season predictions.
Wildcats fans ran rogue with their predictions, with some having some hilarious comments.
"In August 2028 in the new Super League against Georgia in a rematch of our natty wins from the prior three years," one fan tweeted. "Sadly, it will have the lowest ratings of any 1-2 matchup in history because people are tired of watching these two blue bloods battling each other."
Most predict Iowa State or Baylor could be the first Wildcats' loss this season. Both teams are also anticipated to make noise in the conference as potential playoff contenders.
But honestly, the current slate could project a lossless season for Kansas State.
Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson preached about postseason ambitions since last season. Now is the time to finally fulfill those expectations.
“I have to play better for the guys around me and then, just continuing to grow as a leader, and as a quarterback, so that we can go out and put together a 10-plus win season this year,” Johnson said at a Wednesday afternoon meet-and-greet.
