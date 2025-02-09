Former K-State's Michael Beasley Released From Airport After Being Arrested For Marijuana Possession
Just under 24 hours ago, Michael Beasley was courtside celebrating his former Kansas State Wildcats defeat Kansas in their fifth consecutive victory.
Sunday morning, he was arrested for marijuana possession in Manhattan Regional Airport. He was booked and released a few hours later on a $750 bond.
Nevertheless, this course of events doesn't override the impact of his return to Manhattan, KS. Players and Wildcats fans alike were ecstatic to see the former star forward back in Bramlage Coliseum.
"Michael Beasley is the most pure human being that has ever existed," one user tweeted. "Just a big kid who happened to also be the best basketball player on the planet. And he played for our school. Think about that. UNC, Duke, UCLA, Kentucky, none of the have that. We do. We are so blessed."
Beasley averaged 26.1 points and 12.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Wildcats before the Miami Heat selected him in the 2008 NBA Draft. He was one of the most dominant players in the country.
"This program belongs to the Michael Beasleys, the Barry Browns, the Kamau Stokes', and all those guys," coach Jerome Tang said. "I hope they feel this place is home and know that they're welcomed here all the time. I didn't like coaching against them, but I love the fact that they're part of the family and that I'm a part of this family now."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.