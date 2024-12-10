Former Kansas State LB Officially Enters Transfer Portal
Kansas State officially lost another player to the transfer portal Monday.
Junior linebacker Terry Kirksey Jr. entered after recording just one tackle for the Wildcats all season.
"Thank you, Kansas State," Kirksey tweeted on Dec. 5. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talent and allowing me to play the game I love. I'd also like to say thank you to my parents and family for always supporting and believing in me. Thank you to the entire Kansas State family, my coaches, my teammates, and to the support staff. After much consideration and thought, I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility."
Kirksey has already received offers from Western Kentucky and Arkansas State.
WILDCATS COACH CHRIS KLIEMAN EXCITED FOR YOUNGER PLAYERS GETTING BOWL EXPERIENCE
Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman sees many benefits in his players participating in the bowl game against Rutgers.
One is getting the younger players more game time as they continue developing in the program.
“I think that's exciting for those guys," Klieman said. "Not only will we do just a lot of developmental practices, it's a great chance for those kids to be coached, and find out how much they have advanced in their understanding of the schemes on offense, defense, and special teams.”
Klieman hopes this carries over into next season.
“It's a huge value," Klieman said. "Maybe it's running down on a kickoff or being on punt return or being on PAT field goal. Anything like that is going to help those guys get their feet wet as they head into `25.”
