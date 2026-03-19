The Kansas State Wildcats authored a definitive chapter in program history Tuesday night. The team delivered a masterclass in offensive efficiency and mound composure. In a performance that transitioned quickly from a competitive contest to an absolute blowout, the Wildcats secured a 13-3 run-rule victory over Baylor. And that too, in just seven innings at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark.

Kansas State Baseball Dominates Baylor in Run-Rule Victory

The win marks the fifth run-rule victory of the 2026 season, setting a new program record for the most run-rule wins in a single campaign.

Furthermore, it represents the first time in school history that Kansas State has ever run-ruled the Bears. This also highlights the current upward trajectory of the program under eighth-year head coach Pete Hughes.

With 16 run-rule victories now on his resume, Coach Pete Hughes holds the record for the most such wins by any head coach in K-State history. The Wildcats, now 16-5 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, have also played in four consecutive run-rule games, a feat never before recorded in the school’s archives.

This surge of dominance is part of a larger trend that has defined Kansas State’s season. In March alone, K-State has outscored its opponents 113-49 and out-hit them 113-64. That level of separation is not accidental. The Wildcats have launched 22 home runs this month and have recorded at least one homer in 15 of their 21 games this season.

At the center of Tuesday night’s performance was Carlos Vasquez, who delivered a career-defining outing that set the tone early and never let up. The senior went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in a career-high seven runs. He did it by putting together one of the most complete offensive games of the season.

Vasquez wasted no time making his presence felt. In the first inning, he launched a 391-foot home run to open the scoring and give Kansas State an early advantage. By the end of the game, Vasquez had tied a season high for RBI by a single player, matching teammate Dee Kennedy in the exclusive seven-RBI club.

Cadyn Karl added a memorable milestone of his own, crushing his first collegiate home run. The 428-foot blast to centerfield stood as the longest hit of the night and added another highlight to an already explosive game.

Kyan Lodice also entered the mix, registering his first home run of the season during a key late-game rally. These contributions underscored the depth of the Wildcats lineup. With 11 different hitters now recording home runs this season and eight of them tallying multiple long balls, Kansas State has built an offense that can strike from anywhere in the order.

Seven-Run Seventh Inning Seals Run-Rule Win

For much of the game, Baylor managed to stay within striking distance. Kansas State jumped out to a 3-0 lead, only to see the Bears respond and trim the deficit to 3-1. As the game moved into the middle innings, the score settled at 6-3, with Baylor threatening to make things even tighter after loading the bases in the fifth.

That moment proved to be a turning point. A perfect relay from the Kansas State outfield cut down a runner at the plate, preserving the three-run lead and shifting the momentum firmly in favor of the Wildcats.

What followed in the seventh inning removed any remaining doubt. With two outs and the bases empty, Kansas State unleashed a relentless offensive surge. Seven unanswered runs crossed the plate in a single half-inning, turning a competitive 6-3 contest into a commanding 13-3 victory.

The rally was highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Vasquez and a two-run home run from Lodice. In the span of just a few minutes, the Wildcats transformed the game into a run-rule finish. Matt Flores earned his first win of the season with a composed five-inning outing.

He carried a two-hitter into the fifth inning and allowed only three runs, two of them earned, while issuing just one walk. Arnold entered in the sixth inning and retired six consecutive batters to secure his first save. Together, the pitching staff needed just 80 pitches, averaging 11.4 per inning, to keep Baylor in check.

With a 9-4 record on the road and confidence continuing to build, Kansas State now returns to Manhattan for a pivotal three-game series against Arizona State at Tointon Family Stadium.

More from Kansas State On SI