Former Kansas State QB Is The Frontrunner To Start At Ohio State
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard appears to have landed nicely on his feet.
Last year Howard was the Wildcats starter before deciding to transfer to Ohio State. The decision is apparently working out.
According to a report in the Columbus Post-Dispatch, Howard is the frontrunner to win the starting job. The Wildcats have moved forward with sophomore Avery Johnson as their starter.
Here's what the report read: "Ohio State coach Ryan Day probably won't announce anything imminently, but Kansas State transfer Will Howard looks like he is ahead of Devin Brown for the quarterback job.
Howard took the first reps with the starters in 11-on-11 drills. He wasn't spectacular against the stingy OSU defense, but he avoided mistakes. Howard completed a nice sideline pass to Carnell Tate and another to the sophomore down the middle for about 20 yards that was among the longest completions of the day."
Last year Howard started all 12 regular season games for the Wildcats. He threw for 2,643 yards and tied the school record with 24 touchdowns. He was named to the All-Big 12 second team.
In January, Howard spoke of the decision to enter the portal. He left before the bowl game, leaving Johnson as the starter.
“I feel like the resounding thing that I heard from these NFL guys and from people around the league was, ‘You need to play more. And we need to see more high-level play,"' Howard said. "And I feel like I played a lot of football in my time at K-State, but I only had one year where I was the true starter."
