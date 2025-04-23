Former Kansas State QB Will Howard Gets Huge Boost With Latest Draft Projection
National champion Will Howard is ready to hear his name called in Green Bay this Thursday.
And it may be earlier than expected. One Bleacher Report article has Will Howard as the fifth-best quarterback prospect. Howard has generally ranked just outside the top five in many mock drafts, but NFL analyst Brent Sobleski has him behind Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe. He ranked Howard as the No. 74 overall prospect, which would be a third-round selection in the Draft.
Howard had 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his first season with Ohio State. Capturing a championship in his first season away from Kansas State elevated his Draft stock and projects him around the third or fourth round.
FORMER KANSAS STATE WILDCATS PLACE WELL IN LATEST DRAFT RANKINGS
The NFL Draft is tomorrow night, and each mock draft feels more realistic as the hours count down to the official event.
Here's where the former Kansas State prospects rank on a mock draft by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. The players were ranked on a scale of 3-10 based on their potential at the professional level.
DJ Giddens (6.7: Potential Role Player / 4th Round) - No. 15 among RUNNING BACKS, No. 126 OVERALL
Jacob Parrish (6.8: Potential Role Player / 4th Round) - No. 17 among CORNERBACKS, No. 140 OVERALL
Interestingly, safety Jacob Parrish was not on the board, despite being as high as a third-round projection in other mock drafts.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.