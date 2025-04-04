Former Kansas State Star Ayoka Lee Makes Shocking WNBA Draft Announcement
Ayoka Lee officially put out a statement reflecting on her time at Kansas State.
But her comments about the next phase in her life may come as a surprise.
After an amazing college career, Lee announced she will be stepping away from basketball and forgoing the WNBA Draft.
“Words can never fully encapsulate how good God has been to me over the past seven years and I am so thankful that he wanted me here at K-State. Though I would be doing myself in injustice by not admitting that it came with a lot of obstacles. Moments of questioning and moments of having to endure injuries that made me want to give up. From these experiences, I’ve learned that I am capable of more that I think I am, but also that it’s important to listen to what your body whispers to you before it begins to scream at you. For this reason, I decided to forgo the draft and explore this next season of life apart from basketball. I am extremely thankful for all the love and support that I felt from our fan base over the years and I am excited to see what God has in store for me next. I am forever honored to be a Wildcat.”
Lee dealt with foot injuries this season that sidelined her for nearly a month. She returned to action in the NCAA Tournament but didn't play with the same aggression that made her a Wildcats star.
Regardless, Lee will be remembered as arguably the best player in program history. She is Kansas State's all-time leader in blocks, points, and rebounds.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.