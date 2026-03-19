Kansas State Adds “Young, Proven Pass Rushers” in Elijah Hill and Wendell Gregory

Kansas State didn’t waste time reshaping its edge room, zeroing in on pass rushers in the transfer portal and landing two immediate-impact additions in Elijah Hill and Wendell Gregory. Backed by established leaders Jordan Allen and Travis Bates, the Wildcats believe they’ve struck the right balance of experience and upside. As General Manager Trey Scott put it, “We have good leadership in that room… we were excited to add a couple of young, proven pass rushers,” a sentiment that underscores just how intentional this portal haul was for K‑State’s defensive identity moving forward.

Hill arrives at Kansas State as one of the most productive young pass rushers in the country, and his freshman resume at Kennesaw State makes it easy to see why the Wildcats prioritized him in the portal. Hill played in all 14 games during the Owls’ championship season, piling up 22 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks on just 299 defensive snaps, an efficiency level that earned him First Team All‑Conference USA and Conference USA All‑Freshman honors.

He led all freshmen nationally in sacks per game (0.64), and ranked 30th overall, flashing big‑game production with multi‑sack performances against Merrimack, Jacksonville State in the C‑USA title game, and a career‑best 2.5 sacks at UTEP. His ability to create havoc in short bursts, win with leverage, and finish plays behind the line gives Kansas State a proven disruptor who can impact games immediately.

For Kansas State, Hill’s skill set fits perfectly into a defense that thrives on pressure and depth off the edge. His knack for showing up in high‑leverage moments, like his 3.0 TFL, four‑tackle performance at New Mexico State, signals a player who elevates when the stakes rise. Pairing that with the leadership of Allen (3.5 sacks total) and Bates (5.5 sacks total) gives Hill a developmental runway without the pressure of carrying the room from day one. Instead, he can be deployed as a rotational pass‑rush weapon who brings burst, bend, and production to a unit that needs more proven finishers. If his freshman trajectory continues, Hill has the upside to become one of the most impactful edge defenders in the Big 12 and a foundational piece of K‑State’s long‑term pass‑rush identity.

Kansas State emphasized pass rushers in the portal and they got two impact pieces in Elijah Hill and Wendell Gregory @2official_e3 @wendellgregory3



They’ll be ready to get after the quarterback and cause havoc this coming season @KStateFB @agent_treyscott pic.twitter.com/D19kY0yVfd — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 18, 2026

As for Gregory, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end gives Kansas State another proven, high‑ceiling pass rusher who has already shown he can produce in the Big 12. As a freshman at Oklahoma State, he played in every game and earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors after recording 27 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, four sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble. His 12.0 TFLs ranked second nationally among freshmen, and he opened his college career with a statement, three sacks against UT Martin, tying the Big 12 freshman single‑game record.

Gregory consistently flashed disruptive traits throughout the season, including a five‑tackle, 3.0‑TFL performance at Arizona, where he also forced a fumble and batted down a pass. His blend of explosiveness, length, and versatility made him one of the most impactful young defenders in the conference.

At Kansas State, Gregory’s ability to create negative plays immediately raises the ceiling of the Wildcats’ edge rotation. He’s already shown he can win against Big 12 offensive tackles, which gives K‑State a plug‑and‑play option who doesn’t need a long adjustment period. Also, Gregory can be deployed as a dynamic chess piece, someone who can rush from multiple alignments, set the edge, and bring consistent pressure on passing downs.

His knack for producing splash plays, from sacks to forced fumbles, adds a game‑changing element to a defense that thrives on disruption. Paired with fellow portal addition Hill, Gregory helps transform Kansas State’s pass‑rush unit into one of the most intriguing young groups in the conference.

Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Desmond Purnell (32) and defensive end Jordan Allen (91) celebrate a sack against TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Kansas State’s confidence in its revamped pass‑rush unit starts at the top, and few voices have been louder in their praise than General Manager Trey Scott. He’s made it clear that adding Hill and Gregory wasn’t just about filling depth. It was about elevating the defense's entire identity. With proven production, disruptive traits, and the ability to impact games immediately, both sophomores bring the kind of upside Scott believes can reshape the Wildcats’ edge room for years to come.

Backed by veteran leaders, Hill and Gregory step into a situation built for their growth, and Scott’s enthusiasm reflects that perfect fit. His belief in their talent, maturity, and long‑term potential underscores why Kansas State aggressively targeted them in the portal. For a program intent on building a fast, physical, and relentless defensive front, Hill and Gregory aren’t just additions. They’re foundational pieces in a vision Scott is fully committed to.

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