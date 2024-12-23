Former Kansas State Wildcat Markquis Nowell Trolls Wichita State
The Kansas State Wildcats returned to Manhattan with a bitter taste in their mouths after a blowout loss to Wichita State.
Rio Grande guard Markquis Nowell was not a part of that lamentation. The former Kansas State guard trolled the Shockers, bringing up the school's track record against the AAC team.
"I’m pretty sure we beat y'all way more than y'all beat us," Nowell tweeted. "[By the way] I have never lost a game to Wichita State."
The Shockers' social media team even responded to Nowell, saying, "Yet we never shied away from the challenge."
To be fair, the Wildcats hadn't lost to Wichita State since 2001 before Saturday night, and Nowell contributed two of those victories. In fact, his first win over the Shockers was his first start at Kansas State, where he recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He was selected as an All-Big 12 and All-American the following season after averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Kansas State must get back on track after their three-game skid. Their loss to Wichita State for the first time in more than two decades should be a wake-up call.
"They were better than us, especially in the second half," coach Jerome Tang said after the loss. "I thought their staff did a great job of putting a game plan together of how they wanted to attack us."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.