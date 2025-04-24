Former Kansas State WR Tyler Lockett Has A New NFL Home
The Tennessee Titans signed another veteran receiver to their roster hoping to repair their lackluster offense.
Long-time Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett announced his move to Tennessee via social media. The Seahawks selected Lockett out of Kansas State in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
"I’m excited to be a Tennessee Titan!! I’m super thankful and grateful," Lockett tweeted Wednesday night. "Let’s get it!! God you get all the glory!!
Lockett's production slightly declined last season, with just 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns. He hinted at departing, but it was made official in March. He now joins a Titans receiving core that's struggled with mediocre quarterback play the last few seasons.
Hopefully, Lockett has a fresh start in Tennessee and can offset the recent slew of veteran signings. The organization has acquired players like Robert Woods, DeAndre Hopkins, and Calvin Ridley, who have all been short-term or past their prime.
Lockett expressed his gratitude to Seattle in his final game against the Los Angeles Rams last season, saying he will "always will be a Seahawk" no matter where he goes.
"I mean, I felt like this last year, so obviously, you never know when it's going to be the end," Lockett said. "Because I plan on playing again, I know it's not the very end. It'd be different if I was retiring. But, yeah, I think it's always going to be somewhat sensitive, just because that could have been the last time you put on a jersey, so I'm glad I ended with a catch just in case."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.