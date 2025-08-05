Terry McLaurin Trade Odds: 3 Potential AFC Risers Favored to Land Commanders Star
Amid a contract dispute with the Washington Commanders, their star wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, has demanded a trade.
You can read all the reports you want to try to figure out which team he's going to play for this season, but if you want the true probability of something happening, the best place to look is the betting odds. If there's good information out there, you can guarantee that bettors and oddsmakers know it and have adjusted the odds accordingly.
Let's take a look at the top teams favored to acquire McLaurin before the season begins.
Terry McLaurin Trade Odds
- Commanders -350
- Patriots +450
- Raiders +650
- Titans +1200
- Chargers +1200
- Browns +1500
- Cardinals +1600
- Steelers +1600
- Jets +2200
- 49ers +2800
- Broncos +2800
- Seahawks +3500
- Jaguars +3500
- Panthers +4000
- Rams +5000
- Chiefs +5000
- Bills +5500
The Commanders are still the odds-on favorite to be the team McLaurin takes his next snap for. At -350, there's an implied probability of 77.78% that he plays for the Commanders in 2025.
Will Patriots Trade for Terry McLaurin?
After the Commanders, it's the New England Patriots who have the next best odds to land McLaurin at +450. The Patriots seem to be on the rise this season, and they have everything McLaurin needs. They have a young quarterback in Drake Maye, a wide receiver room where he'd immediately become the No. 1 option, and plenty of cap space to sign him to a big contract.
The Commanders could also ship him out of the NFC, which would mean they wouldn't have to face him every season. McLaurin would make the Patriots immediate contenders for a postseason berth this season.
Will Raiders Trade for Terry McLaurin?
Remaining with the theme of AFC teams trading for the Commanders receiver, the Las Vegas Raiders are second on the odds list at +650. The Raiders spent two draft picks on receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., but adding a star veteran receiver to their roster would go a long way for them in 2025.
Geno Smith may not be an elite quarterback, but he won't have any trouble getting McLaurin the ball.
Will Titans Trade for Terry McLaurin?
Getting the No. 1 overall pick, Cameron Ward, a star receiver to throw to, would go a long way in his development and would be a significant improvement from Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, who are currently their top two options.
The Titans are tied with the Chargers for the fourth-best odds to have McLaurin on their team to start the 2025 campaign. Los Angeles could line McLaurin up on the opposite side of the field to Ladd McConkey, who had a strong rookie campaign.
