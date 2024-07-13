Four Former K-State Men's Basketball Players Will Compete in the NBA 2K25 Summer League
Keyontae Johnson, Markquis Nowell, Tylor Perry and Xavier Sneed will participate in the NBA 2K25 Summer League that starts Friday (July 12) and runs until Monday, July 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion in Las Vegas.
NBA teams will play round-robin games for a week starting Friday (July 12) until Friday, July 19 before the playoffs run from Saturday-Sunday, July 20-21 capped by the championship game on Monday, July 22.
Johnson, who will begin his second professional season in 2024-25, will play for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. Nowell will play for the Washington Wizards after starting his professional career with the Toronto Raptors, while Perry will play for the Raptors after signing an Exhibition-10 deal on June 27. Sneed, who played with the Wildcats from 2016-20, will play for the Sacramento Kings.
Sneed and the Kings tip off the action on Friday (July 12) at 5 p.m., CT against the Memphis Grizzlies on NBA TV Canada before Nowell and the Wizards play the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 p.m., CT on ESPN. Johnson and the Thunder open play against the Perry and the Raptors on Saturday (July 13) at 7:30 p.m., CT on NBA TV.
Nowell and the Wizards will be back in action on Sunday (July 14) against the Houston Rockets at 5 p.m., CT on ESPN2 with the Raptors and Perry playing the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. CT on NBA TV.
Johnson and Sneed will both play on Monday (July 15) on ESPNU with the Thunder facing the Heat at 5 p.m., CT and the Kings and Jazz playing at 9 p.m., CT.
Johnson, who earned All-American honors in his lone season at K-State in 2022-23, helped the Thunder’s G-League team, the Oklahoma City Blue, won its first G-League title in April. He scored 14 points in the decisive 117-100 win over the Maine Celtics on April 15. For the season, he averaged 19.9 points on 52.4 percent shooting with 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.2 minutes per game.
Nowell played in just 13 games for the Raptors’ G-League team, the Raptors 905, before an injury sidelined him the rest of the 2023-24 season. He averaged 13.8 points on 40.7 percent shooting with 7.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.9 minutes per game.
Perry earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in his one season at K-State after leading the Wildcats in several categories, including scoring with 519 points.
Sneed spent the past season playing for Brindisi (Brindisi, Apulia, Italy) in the Lega Basket Serie A (LBA), which is the highest level of professional basketball in Italy.
Sneed recently played in three games for the Kings in the California Classic Summer League that ran from July 6-10, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 30 minutes per game.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI