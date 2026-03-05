Kansas State Women’s Basketball Opens Big 12 Tournament Against No. 21 Texas Tech

The postseason spotlight has officially arrived for the Kansas State Wildcats women's basketball. It is because they are prepared for a high-stakes second-round clash in the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament. The Wildcats will take the floor at the T-Mobile Center on Thursday with plenty on the line.

A Rivalry with Tournament History For Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

Standing across from them will be the nationally ranked Texas Tech Lady Raiders women's basketball team, the No. 5 seed in the tournament and currently ranked No. 21 in the national polls.

Kansas State arrives with momentum after delivering one of the most electrifying offensive performances in recent tournament history. As both teams prepare to battle in Kansas City, the stage is set for a fascinating showdown shaped by history, contrasting momentum, and postseason urgency.

When it comes to postseason matchups, history can often add extra drama. The rivalry between Texas Tech and Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament has produced its share of memorable moments over the years.

Currently, the Lady Raiders hold a 2–4 record against the Wildcats in Big 12 Tournament games. However, recent postseason meetings have favored Kansas State. The Wildcats have won each of the last three tournament matchups between the programs.

The last time the Lady Raiders defeated Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament came on March 13, 2003. It was when Texas Tech secured a 71–65 victory in the semifinal round.

The Wildcats entered the tournament as the No. 12 seed after finishing the regular season with a 16–16 overall record and an 8–10 mark in conference play. Statistically, Kansas State has been a balanced offensive team throughout the season. The Wildcats average 70.3 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three-point range.

Kansas State has recorded 481 assists and 312 steals this season. Meanwhile, they averaged 33.8 rebounds per game, reflecting a team that contributes across the stat sheet.

Offensively, three Wildcats average double figures. Taryn Side leads the team with 12.5 points per game, followed by Nastja Claessens with 11.8 and Tess Heal with 11.1.

On the boards, Claessens and Brandie Harrod each average 4.9 rebounds per game, while the playmaking responsibility falls heavily on Gina Garcia. Garcia has accumulated 161 assists this season, with Side contributing another 123.

Kansas State erupted offensively, defeating Cincinnati 91–66 in a game that instantly entered the program’s record books. The Wildcats knocked down an incredible 17 three-pointers, setting both a Big 12 Tournament single-game record and a Kansas State school record for a conference tournament game.

The team finished 17-of-32 from beyond the arc, an eye-popping 53.1 percent from three-point range. It marked the Wildcats’ highest three-point percentage in a Big 12 Tournament game since March 10, 2004, when the team shot 56.3 percent on 9-of-16 shooting.

Explosive Offense Powers Wildcats into Texas Tech Showdown

The offensive fireworks against Cincinnati were fueled by several standout performances. Jordan Speiser and Taryn Side each scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats. Speiser drilled six three-pointers, while Side connected on five of her own. Claessens added another impressive showing with 18 points while also knocking down five shots from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats’ record-setting performance tied the school mark of 17 three-pointers previously set against Columbia Lions women's basketball on November 27. Before Wednesday’s game, the Big 12 Tournament record for three-pointers in a game had been 14, a mark that had only been reached three times.

Garcia orchestrated the offense beautifully, finishing the game with 10 assists while repeatedly setting up open looks from deep.

Kansas State began to take control midway through the first quarter. A three-pointer from Side with about five minutes remaining in the opening period gave the Wildcats the lead for good and sparked a decisive 14–2 run.

By halftime, Kansas State had built a commanding 49–20 lead. Claessens had already scored 12 points, Side added 11, and the Wildcats had knocked down eight three-pointers before the break.

The third quarter only widened the margin. Speiser exploded for 11 points in the period, hitting three of four attempts from long distance. Kansas State drained seven more three-pointers in the quarter while outscoring Cincinnati 27–13, pushing the lead to as many as 29 points in the fourth.

Now the Wildcats turn their focus back to Texas Tech. The key storyline heading into Thursday’s matchup is simple yet compelling. Can Kansas State carry its historic shooting performance into the next round?

