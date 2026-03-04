Kansas State Men’s Golf Climbs Leaderboard to Tie for 12th at Colleton River Collegiate

Resilience was the name of the game for Kansas State men’s golf this week in Bluffton, South Carolina. Facing a loaded 15-team field at the Colleton River Collegiate, the Wildcats refused to coast through the final round. Instead, they charged. On Monday, K-State climbed two spots up the leaderboard to finish tied for 12th place. That happened after a strong closing push on the demanding Pete Dye Course at Colleton River Plantation Club

Kansas State Wildcats Final-Round Surge Sparks Leaderboard Climb

The course, a par-72 stretching 7,403 yards, does not give away birdies easily. But Kansas State found its rhythm when it mattered most. The Wildcats combined for an even-par 288 in the final round, bringing their 54-hole total to 10-over par 874. That effort pulled them into a tie with Big 12 rival Iowa State and left them just two strokes shy of 11th-place Missouri.

Kansas State entered Monday in 14th place, sitting at 10-over par 586 after 36 holes. They were just one shot behind 13th-place Indiana, but with little room for error. The Wildcats had opened Sunday with a 7-over 295 in the morning round before responding with a 3-over 291 in the afternoon.

Sophomore Fionn Dobbin became the engine behind the charge. The Lisburn, Northern Ireland, native carded a composed 1-under par 71 in the final round, marking his second straight under-par performance. Dobbin recorded three birdies and made a stunning 17-spot leap on the individual leaderboard. He finished tied for 44th at 4-over par 220 and now has five under-par rounds this season.

Freshman Ville Virkkala provided steady scoring across all three rounds. The Espoo, Finland, native led the Wildcats for the tournament, finishing tied for 28th at 1-over par 217 after a final-round 1-over 73.

Kansas State's Freshman Growth Making Its Way

Senior Shea Harmeson, competing as an individual, finished one shot behind Virkkala. Harmeson tied for 33rd at 2-over par 218 and closed with a 2-over 74 on Monday. During Sunday’s second round, after opening with a 3-over 75, Harmeson fired a 3-under 69. Starting on No. 10, he collected five birdies over his first nine holes and added an eagle on the par-5 2nd.

Senior Alex Lindstrom delivered one of Monday’s signature moments. He soared up 13 spots on the leaderboard with an even-par 72, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 2nd hole. Lindstrom finished tied for 48th at 5-over par 221, providing both scoring and senior leadership down the stretch.

Freshman Oliver Toyer showcased impressive growth over the three days. Toyer matched three bogeys with three birdies in his final-round even-par 72. What stood out even more was his steady improvement. He lowered his score by two shots in each round of the tournament, finishing tied for 57th at 6-over par 222. That kind of progression signals a player growing more comfortable with each competitive test.

Senior JP Roller rounded out the Wildcats’ lineup. He carded a 4-over par 76 in the final round and tied for 64th place at 8-over par 224. Roller had been tied for 50th at 4-over par 148 after Sunday.

Dobbin’s journey over the weekend was particularly noteworthy. After a 6-over opening round, he bounced back with a bogey-free 3-under stretch over his final holes in round two to shoot 1-under 71. That rebound set the stage for his final-round surge.

Entering Monday, Dobbin and Lindstrom were tied for 61st at 5-over par 149. Meanwhile, Toyer stood tied for 68th at 6-over par 150. By the end of the day, multiple Wildcats had made significant upward moves.

While Kansas State climbed the board, No. 50 Kentucky captured the team title. The Wildcats from Lexington finished at 11-under par 853, edging Ohio State by one stroke.

For Kansas State, the final result may not have included a trophy, but it did showcase grit. Climbing two spots in the final round on a demanding course against a deep field is no small feat. The even-par team round of 288 demonstrated that the Wildcats can respond under pressure and finish strong.

Now the focus shifts forward. Kansas State will return to South Carolina March 15 through 17 to compete in the Michael A. Marino Classic, hosted by Coastal Carolina at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach. With freshmen gaining confidence, seniors delivering key moments and multiple players making double-digit jumps on the leaderboard, the Wildcats head into the heart of the spring season carrying real momentum.

