FOX Sports Broadcaster Details What Changed For Kansas State Amid Win Streak
Many are trying to dissect Kansas State's sudden turnaround this season.
FOX Sports' John Fanta thinks he has the answer, as he discussed the Wildcats on the Field Of 68: After Dark podcast.
“Talent was always there," Fanta said. "You couldn’t argue their talent, they just didn’t know how to play with each other in November and December. They had no offensive structure, it was Brendan Hausen launching a lot of threes.”
The team had many moving parts, with David N'Guessan as the only starter returning from last season. Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel are starting to shift their early-season narratives and headline the win streak alongside N'Guessan.
“Right now, this Kansas State team is locked in," Fanta said. "They’re playing really good basketball, they’ve figured things out defensively. I think what they did to guard Arizona was impressive. When Dug McDaniel is on, he’s one of the better guards in the country.”
Even coach Jerome Tang has trouble specifically attributing what caused the Wildcats' spark. When asked Tuesday night about what's different about the team during the six-game winning streak, Tang simply said they "needed time."
"Our guys did an unbelievable job opening their hearts and minds to what we needed to improve on, and we did a really good job of listening to them," Tang said. "They had some thoughts that were very valuable in where we were at. This thing isn't about coaches or Xs and Os; it's about players out there who decided they wanted to win more than anything else. Whatever was asked of them, or whatever was needed, they were willing to put forth."
