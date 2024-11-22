Frustration Setting In With Kansas State QB Avery Johnson After Losses
Nearly a month has passed since Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson won a football game.
The team is one a two-game losing streak since defeating rival Kansas Oct. 26. So much has change, with the Wildcats all but out of the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff race.
During his weekly media availability, it appeared Johnson was frustrated for the first time this season.
"Nobody wants to lose," Johnson said. "That's pretty much what I have to say about that. I mean, it's a long time without a win. Ultimately, you've got to just treat it as a one-week season, put it in the rearview and continue to just try to find a way to get the win this week."
The Wildcats hope to get back in the win column Saturday against Cincinnati. They are from the time when they were on path to competing for conference title. A little more than a month ago, Johnson was doing the Deion Sanders dance in the end zone and taking selfies with fans during games.
Now, the former Heisman hopeful is just trying to get a few more wins for the senior class before their college careers end.
"Personally, it just starts with me," Johnson said. "I just got to play a little bit better. I just want us to be more explosive, be able to be on the same page and just play how we know we can play."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
