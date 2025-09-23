Former K-State Target Decommits From Nebraska
A former recruiting target for the Kansas State Wildcats, Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, is back in the cycle after decommitting from the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday. The Class of 2026 wide receiver had been committed to Nebraska since Oct. 7, 2024, spending almost a year out of the recruiting eye.
However, the writing was on the wall for a potential split. The Cornhuskers never brought him in for an official visit after his commitment, and the team moved on from former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and wide receivers coach Garret McGuire, who was involved in his commitment.
"After much thought and prayerful consideration, I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment," shared the senior wide receiver on X. After reopening his recruitment, this opens the door for some schools that were involved in the early stages of his recruiting process.
Bonwell-Witte is a three-star prospect from Sioux Falls, S.D. He is the No. 3 recruit in the state, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and is just outside the top 100 wide receivers in the country.
Given his location, it would be no surprise if some of the top FCS programs began to pursue the 6-1, 190-pound wideout, but he had five Power Four offers before making his commitment to Nebraska last October.
The Kansas State Wildcats were the first team to extend an offer to Bonwell-Witte on June 7, 2024. They were joined by Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, with the latter bringing him in for two unofficial visits and a camp last summer.
Bonwell-Witte suffered a leg injury a year ago that ended his junior year early. However, he is back on the field and making plays for Washington High School.
The Wildcats only have two wide receiver commits so far in the 2026 cycle — Maxwell Lovett from Englewood, Colo., and Tanner West from Fulshear, Texas — so there is room to pursue the speedy wide receiver from South Dakota.
Kansas State wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton, who is entering his third season with Kansas State, was listed as Bonwell-Witte's lead recruiter by 247Sports. The Kansas City native has found success in Manhattan, Kan., coaching wide receiver Jayce Brown to an impressive start to his career in royal purple and white.
Furthermore, Middleton has some ties to South Dakota already. He coached the South Dakota Coyotes, serving as the wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator from 2013-17.
It is not clear who has an inside path with the Class of 2026 wide receiver, especially with his commitment coming so soon in the process, but there is an opportunity for the Wildcats to pounce on a familiar name.