Kansas State Offers 6-5 Wide Receiver, Iowa State Commit
The Big 12 recruiting trail is heating up with full force, and one of Ohio’s brightest young talents is right in the middle of it.
Milan Parris is a 6-5, 205-pound wide receiver from Walsh Jesuit High School in Stow, Ohio. He has picked up a new scholarship offer from Kansas State.
However, many other teams sent their offers as well, and now it would be a great vision for his fans to see where he goes. The Wildcats’ push comes even though Parris is already committed to Iowa State. It is just proving how valuable his size and skill set are to major programs.
Milan Parris Gaining Prett Big Attention
Parris announced the news on his X page with excitement, writing, "Blessed to receive an offer from Kansas State! @Coach_Middleton @nalexanderWJHS @WalshJesuitFB."
For Kansas State, making a move on one of the Midwest’s most promising receivers highlights their determination to stay competitive in the Big 12 arms race.
Though Parris pledged to Iowa State in January, recruiters have not stopped knocking on his door. His physical tools, particularly his towering frame and long wingspan, make him a matchup nightmare on the outside.
A Rising Star in the 2026 Class
Recruiting services back up the buzz surrounding Parris. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 220 overall recruit in the 2026 class. He also sits at No. 37 among wide receivers nationally. The athlete is also considered a top-10 player in Ohio. Those numbers alone make him one of the most coveted prospects in the Midwest.
The 247Sports Network is even more bullish on him. Their analysts rank Parris at No. 159 overall, No. 21 at his position. And that's among the top eight players in his home state. Within Iowa State’s current class, Parris stands out as their highest-rated commit and the only four-star player lined up for 2026. That kind of distinction only raises the stakes for programs like Kansas State looking to flip his commitment.
As the recruiting cycle continues, all eyes will be on Parris to see whether his pledge to Iowa State holds firm or if Kansas State’s pursuit shakes up the commitment. Either way, his name will remain at the center of one of the most intriguing recruiting battles in the 2026 class.