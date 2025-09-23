Kansas State Offers UCLA Defensive Line Commit
The buzz around Marcus Almada keeps getting louder, and for good reason. The Tabor Academy defensive tackle has been turning heads across the country. And now his recruiting stock has taken another big step forward. Almada is a three-star Class of 2026 prospect who is already committed to UCLA. Now, he has picked up a fresh scholarship offer from Kansas State.
Marcus Almada Gaining Recognition
Standing 6-4 and weighing 280 pounds, Almada announced on his X page, showing gratitude for the chance to connect with the Wildcats’ staff. "After a great conversation with @CoachKlanderman, I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from Kansas State University! @CoachJeffMoore @hjacobs67," Almada wrote.
The recognition from a Big 12 program like Kansas State is yet another sign of how quickly his profile has been rising. Just this summer, Almada was named the top player in the Class of 2026 across all of New England high school football by Prep Redzone.
On top of that, 247Sports ranked him as the ninth-best player in Massachusetts. This highlighted his importance in a competitive recruiting landscape. Programs across the country are taking notice, even as he remains pledged to UCLA.
A Versatile Force on the Defensive Line
What makes Almada such a special recruit is his ability to impact the game from anywhere along the defensive line. His short-area quickness and redirection skills allow him to slice through offensive lines with ease, disrupting plays before they even have a chance to develop. Coaches rave about his power and athleticism, which are surely a combination that makes him a nightmare matchup for opponents.
Every game he plays seems to add another clip to his growing highlight reel. His knack for breaking into the backfield and shutting down plays has made him one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the region.
For Kansas State to extend an offer shows just how valuable his talents could be in the Big 12. That's where physical play in the trenches often decides games. For Almada, the attention is only going to grow from here.