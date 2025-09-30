The Wildcat Roundup
The Kansas State Wildcats, with a record of 2-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play, are coming off their first Big 12 win of the season after defeating the UCF Knights 34-20 on Saturday afternoon. They will now focus on their upcoming game against the Baylor Bears, scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Waco.
The Wildcats' coaching and recruiting staff have been active on the recruiting trail, extending scholarship offers to several prospects in recent days. I reached out to some of these prospects to get their reactions to receiving an offer from K-State, as well as their views about the program.
JJ Brown| 2027| Offensive tackle| 6'6" 270 lbs| Parkview High School| Liburn, GA| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked|
Brown added his latest offer from the Wildcats on Wednesday, September 24, after speaking with Director of Player Personnel and Assistant General Manager Dimitri Donald. "Receiving the offer from Kansas State was an amazing feeling, and it was a blessing to know a program like that believes in me and sees me as a fit for what they're building, " Brown said. He continued, "My conversation with Coach Donald was really genuine — he broke down what they like about my game, how I could fit into their program, and made it clear they see me as someone who could make an impact there. I made sure to thank him and let him know how much I appreciated it."
Brown told me he knows a little about the Wildcats program and is impressed by what he has heard as well. "They have a strong football tradition, and they're known for playing tough, physical football in the Big 12. I respect the way they compete year after year, and they've developed a lot of players who've gone on to the next level. Everything I've seen and heard so far has impressed me."
He also has offers from Miami, Ohio, Howard, Georgia State, Toledo, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh.
Gary Walker| 2027| Athlete| 6'0" 200 lbs| Creekside High School| Fairburn, GA| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked|
Walker received an offer from the Wildcats on Thursday, September 25, after a phone call with the recruiting staff. On that call was Director of Recruiting Taylor Braet, Assistant Director of Scouting Zac Cox, and Donald.
"I received a call from Coach Cox. Coach Donald and Coach Braet were in it as well, and they offered me. I felt blessed and grateful to receive an offer from KSU. It makes me want to keep working even harder. They have produced some really good running backs, like Deuce Vaughn, and I like how they use their backs a lot in the offense, " Walker said.
He also has offers from Boston College, Massachusetts, Toledo, Memphis, Georgia State, Liberty, and Stanford. On the season, Walker has 74 carries for 626 yards (8.5 ypc) and eight touchdowns for the Seminoles.
Jordan Agbanoma| 2027| Offensive tackle| 6'4" 290 lbs| Grayson High School| Loganville, GA| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked|
Agbanoma, who already has over 20 offers, received his offer from K-State on September 24, after speaking with Donald. "I was pretty excited getting the offer; they've been recruiting me for a while, and I was glad to see the offer come through finally. I really like the future of their program, and I see them progress every season, " he said.
Agbanoma also has offers from Massachusetts, Kennesaw State, Pittsburgh, Miami (Ohio), Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Nebraska, Purdue, South Florida, Howard, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Southern Miss, West Virginia, Memphis, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas, and Texas A&M.
Darrien Neal| 2027| Defensive lineman| 6'3" 275 lbs| Guyer High School| Denton, TX| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked
Neal added an offer from the Wildcats on September 25, after a call with Director of Scouting Logan Twehous. "Getting that offer from Kansas State was an incredible moment for me. It felt like all the hard work I've been putting in was paying off, and it was definitely a blessing. Coach Twe was the one who shared the news with me, and we had a great conversation about how I could fit into their system and the type of player they see me becoming, " Neal said. He continued, "They have a tradition of toughness, discipline, and developing players the right way. I like the culture they've built and the direction the program is heading."
Neal also has offers from New Mexico, Idaho, SMU, TCU, UTSA, and Washington State. Through four games this season, he has recorded 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble for the Wildcats.
Jaiden Thompson| 2027| Interior offensive lineman| 6'4" 300 lbs| Rockmart High School| Rockmart, GA| Rivals Industry Ranking: 364 nationally- 24 IOL- 40 GA
Thompson, a three-star recruit, received his latest offer from the Wildcats on September 25, after speaking with Cox. "Coach Cox called me and offered me. We talked about what the best part of my game is. It was a good experience hearing some of the coaches congratulate me and tell me what they like about my play, " he said.
Thompson also has offers from South Florida, Auburn, Georgia State, Murray State, Nebraska, Charlotte, UAB, Kentucky, Georgia, and Howard.
Kansas State currently has the No. 50 recruiting class nationally, which is led by four-star wide receiver Maxwell Lovett from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, and four-star interior offensive lineman Justin Morales from Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas.