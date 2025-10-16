Three-star wide receiver adds offer from Kansas State
Kansas State extended an offer to Khamill Pruitt, a wide receiver from Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, on October 14, after he spoke with wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton. "I have a good relationship with Coach Middleton, even though we haven't spoken in a while. But it feels like we've been talking with each other for months. Once we got on the phone, talking to him felt really smooth. Our conversation went something like, What has changed about me from last year and this year? I told him about how I communicate with my coaches about things I see on the field and what solutions we come up with, " Pruitt said about catching up with Middleton.
His recruitment
The offer from the Wildcats adds to his others from Arizona, Bowling Green, Arkansas State, Georgetown, UTEP, Lamar, Washington State, Northwestern, Toledo, California, Baylor, and UTSA. Pruitt is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and recently took an official visit to Washington State on October 3. "The recruiting process has been going great. I'm getting connections with lots of coaches, and many more colleges are noticing me more. I had a great time on my visit to Washington State. The coaches are very welcoming, and the relationships I made with them were great. I connected with one of the staff about anime, which was cool because he recommended other ones for me to watch."
While Pruitt had a great time in Pullman, Washington, he has official visits coming up, and K-State is one he is trying to set up. "I will be going to Northwestern this weekend for a visit. I might have a visit for Cal locked in, but we are still working on it. I have to finalize one with Toledo, but I will be there in a few weeks. I am also looking to take one to K-State. I am going to get with Coach Middleton about that."
While he has been setting up official visits, Pruitt has also received interest from other programs and knows what he will be looking for in the school he ultimately commits to. "Mississippi State, TCU, UTSA, Abilene Christian, and Cincinnati are the most recent ones that have messaged me. I will be looking for a school that's like a family, that can agree with me on how I would like to start my college career by developing more instead of playing immediately. I don't want to be a player who holds everyone down by not being at my best."
Season progress
Arlington Lamar has experienced a mixed season so far, with an overall record of 2-4, including a 1-2 record in District 8-6A play. Despite these challenges, the Vikings are just one game out from the final playoff spot, with four games remaining in the season. So far, Pruitt has recorded 38 receptions for 764 yards and has scored six touchdowns for the Vikings. "Our season is going good and bad. We have made lots of mistakes that cost us games. The record isn't as good as we wanted, but it shows we need some improvement on some things."
They will take on the Arlington Sam Houston Texans, who are also 2-4 and 1-2 on the season, on Friday night.