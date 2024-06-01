Getting Jordan Dunbar From Rice Out Of Transfer Portal Gives K-State A Proven Cornerback
The Kansas State football program received another player from the transfer portal Friday.
Former Rice cornerback Jordan Dunbar announced he is joining K-State this season after redshirting last year. He will have two years lef of eligiblity. Dunbar confirmed the news by switching his X profile to saying he attends K-State.
Before redshirting last year, he was an All-Conference USA selection in 2022 after recording 25 tackles and eight pass-breakups. He was also a C-USA All-Freshman first-team pick in 2021.
UCONN QB TRANSFER ADDS EXPERIENCED DEPTH
By signing UConn transfer Ta’Quan Roberson in mid-May, the Wildcats gained an experienced quarterback if they need him for one play, one series or one game if starter Avery Johnson is unable to play.
Roberson, 6-foot, 200-pounds, brings the credentials that he will be able to provide quality play at quarterback if his number is called. A year ago, Roberson passed for 2,075 yards and 12 touchdowns as the starter for UConn.
Roberson began his career at Penn State.
WILDCATS LOOKING TO GET MORE VERTICAL IN PASSING GAME
K-State coach Chris Klieman has said that they will do a lot of similar things in the passing game as last year.
With sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson taking over full time, Wildcat fans can continue to expect a dynamic running game. But don’t be surprised if K-State adds a few more deep passes to the offense, at least more than last year.
“We are doing some things to get the ball on the perimeter and taking some shots down field,” Klieman said. “We were down some numbers at wide receiver. There are going to be some things that are different that people haven’t seen here.”