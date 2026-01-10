Kansas State Soccer Finalizes 2026 Staff, Adds Maddie Dobyns as Goalkeepers Coach

After delivering the first winning season in program history in 2025, head coach Colleen Corbin has taken another decisive step forward by finalizing her staff for the 2026 season. The Wildcats have officially added Maddie Dobyns as an assistant coach, a move that locks in stability.

A Specialist Built for Defensive Growth In the Soccer Field of Kansas State

Coming off a season that redefined expectations in Manhattan, Corbin’s latest hire reinforces the foundation that fueled Kansas State’s rise. The Wildcats shattered 49 school records during the 2025 campaign, including wins in a season with seven, goals scored with 23, and shutouts with nine.

Dobyns joins K-State after two highly productive seasons at Kentucky. Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the Wildcats compiled a combined 21-8-11 record. The 2025 campaign marked a breakthrough, as Kentucky finished 12-4-5 and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. That year, Dobyns guided her goalkeepers to a combined 0.79 goals-against average, a .754 save percentage, and eight shutouts.

In 2024, Kentucky posted a 9-4-6 record, its most wins since 2015, reached the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, and allowed just 12 goals, a new program record. Goalkeeper Marz Josephson recorded nine shutouts and a 0.62 goals-against average, the best in the SEC and the third-lowest single-season mark in school history.

Developing Talent at Every Stop

Before Kentucky, Dobyns spent two seasons at Iowa State, where her influence reached the professional level. She played a key role in the development of Jordan Silkowitz, who became the first player ever drafted out of Iowa State when the Kansas City Current selected her 18th overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft. In 2022, Silkowitz led the Big 12 with 100 saves and earned five Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors under Dobyns’ guidance.

During her first season with the Cincinnati Bearcats, the team allowed 10 fewer goals than the previous year. Goalkeeper Madison Less saw her goals-against average drop from 1.83 to 1.12 and recorded eight shutouts in the 2019 season.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, she appeared in 60 matches for the University of Kansas after redshirting in 2013 and was the Jayhawks’ primary starter over her final three seasons. She helped KU reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and finish as runner-up in the 2015 Big 12 Tournament.

She left Kansas ranked second in career goals-against average at 1.06, third in shutouts with 14, and fourth in wins with 29. She also ranks among the top five in program history for single-season goals-against average and shutouts. After her playing career, she stayed in Lawrence as the program’s Director of Operations in 2018 while beginning her coaching path.

Dobyns earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in digital content strategy from Kansas. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team twice and the Second Team once.

