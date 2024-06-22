GoldSheet Gambling Website Favors Kansas State Football To Win Every Game This Fall
It would be easy to think Kansas State football team going a perfect 12-0 during the regular season is just a wild fantasy by an overzealous fan of the Wildcats.
But according to the GoldSheet, it is a real possibility. The GoldSheet has K-State favored to win all 12 games.
What is the GoldSheet? Founded in 1957, the GoldSheet is the country’s longest-running sports betting newsletter. Each week, the GoldSheet team delivers analysis on all NFL and college football games, along with key NBA and college basketball matchups.
The GoldSheet maintains in-depth point spread and results logs, giving sports bettors and enthusiasts the insight needed to maximize their wagers.
In half of the games, K-State is favored to win by 12 or more points. The Wildcats’ closest game is the regular season finale at Iowa State. K-State is just a one-point favorite.
If the GoldSheet is accurate, K-State fans shouldn’t be worried about this year’s version of the Sunflower Showdown. Despite a lot of positive press about Kansas upcoming football season, the GoldSheet has K-State favored by eight points.
K-State’s easiest game should be the opener at home against UT-Martin. They are a 33-point favorite.
Week three is intriguing. The GoldSheet has K-State favored by five points in the Friday night nonconference home game against Arizona. Arizona joins the Big 12 this season and will have one of the most experienced quarterbacks in Noah Fifita. He threw for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions last season.
It’s a game in which the quarterbacks will be highlighted. K-State sophomore Avery Johnson will need to play at a high level to help his team in this battle of Wildcats.
The GoldSheet also believes K-State will have a tough time at West Virginia, making the Wildcats just a four-point favorite.
It will be interesting to see how this early line on K-State games made on June 19 does during the season.
