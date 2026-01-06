Former Oklahoma State Standout Running Back Commits to the Wildcats

Coach Klein and Kansas State continue to make noise in the Transfer portal, as they look to retool and improve the roster inherited from the former coaching staff.



The Wildcats have already made a splash in the portal, landing key pieces on both sides of the ball and hosting many high-profile targets in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Wildcats were in desperate need of running back depth following the injury and eventual transfer of star running back Dylan Edwards.

Although sophomore running back Joe Jackson had a breakout season in 2025, the Wildcats were in the market to add another back to tandem with him. Coach Klein and the Wildcats elected to look to the transfer portal to add this piece, earning the commitment of Oklahoma State standout redshirt freshman Rodney Fields Jr.

Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) runs the ball in the third quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday afternoon, 247's Chris Hummer announced via X that the Kansas State Wildcats have signed standout Oklahoma State redshirt freshman running back Rodney Fields Jr. After visiting Manhattan over the weekend, Fields has ultimately decided to follow his former Oklahoma State running backs coach from last season, Cory Patterson, who has been hired to the same position with the Wildcats.

Fields is coming off a breakout freshman season for the Cowboys in 2025, where he averaged five yards per carry, carrying the ball 124 times for 614 yards and one touchdown.



In 2025, Fields showed himself to be a proper all-purpose back, hauling in 28 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown, adding on to his already impressive freshman season. Fields's 2025 campaign was highlighted in week 8 against conference foe Cincinnati, where he carried the ball 21 times for 163 yards and a touchdown, while also adding three receptions for 27 yards.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back from Oklahoma City matched up against the Wildcats in week 12 of the 2025 season, where he carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards while also recording four catches for 46 yards. Field's familiarity with his position coach should help him adjust to Manhattan early and become an immediate contributor for the Wildcats.

Kansas State has signed Oklahoma State RB transfer Rodney Fields, @mzenitz and I have learned for @CBSSports.



He ran for 614 yards on 5 yards per carry this year. https://t.co/WnPVjMkJPf pic.twitter.com/TJ0bibfhJZ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 5, 2026

Kansas State Portal Update

Oct 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats mascot Willie Wildcat poses before the team arrives at the stadium for a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are off to a hot start in this year's transfer portal, landing nine commits to this point, with many others scheduled for visits or having already taken one.



Kansas state transfer commits include former Arkansas cornerback Keshawn Davila, former Illinois cornerback Kaleb Patterson, former Miami of Ohio safety Koy Beasley, former Oklahoma State linebacker Jacobi Oliphant jr, former Gardner-Webb defensive lineman De'Arieun Hicks, former Texas A&M receiver Izaiah Williams, former Missouri offensive lineman Keiton Jones, former Emporia State punter Dylan Davidson, and now former Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields.

