Here's What This Kansas State Incoming DB Brings To Team
Leadership seems to be a trend amongst the incoming Kansas State Wildcats players.
Defensive back RJ Collins was the latest to receive praise from head coach Chris Klieman, for the leadership qualities and energetic personality he's displayed at training camp.
"Leadership for starters," Klieman began. "Personality, he's a fun kid to talk to. He came to camp and dominated, but the way he dominated didn't just run a 40 or do a DB drill. The energy that he had was really infectious. You could tell this kid could be a leader. He's got a really good skill set. He's a tough kid he can strike you."
Klieman on incoming quarterback Dillon Duff:
"Kid is a stud," Klieman said. "I've been so impressed with Dillon Duff, the person... he's got a great family support system, and he's at a really good high school that does a good job developing people. Guy's an athlete. He spins it, he can run it, he's a leader. He's reached out to so many of these kids in the class. That's what you want your quarterback to do, so he's going to be a tremendous fit here."
Klieman on tight end Linkon Cure's versatility implemented in the Wildcats offense:
"He can be a flex guy, he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively, and we can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country—not in the state, but in the country—speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.