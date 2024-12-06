Here's What Two Kansas State Recruits Are Saying About Signing Day
As the Kansas State Wildcats bring in their 2025 recruiting class, players are expressing their excitement in joining the team.
Linebacker Ashton Moore and cornerback RJ Collins told KState on SI how they felt about signing day, especially tight end Linkon Cure staying committed to the team.
Ashton Moore: "It was great to see all the guys followed through and made things official today. I trusted each and every one of them through the whole process. We’ve got the guys to make up a great class and accomplish great things."
RJ Collins: "It’s dope man. Especially being the [No. 4 rank in Big 12]. I can’t wait to build that brotherhood with all the recruits that signed."
Coach Chris Klieman on new defensive back RJ Collins:
"Personality, he's a fun kid to talk to. He came to camp and dominated, but the way he dominated didn't just run a 40 or do a DB drill. The energy that he had was really infectious. You could tell this kid could be a leader. He's got a really good skill set. He's a tough kid he can strike you."
Klieman on new kicker Cub Patton:
"We lost Chris, and we needed to get somebody in here to compete with Leyton, so I'm excited for him. He's one of the mid-year guys, so he'll get to go through the academic part of it, the conditioning part of it, getting around the players, getting a chance to kick in spring ball."
